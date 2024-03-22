Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton Shows Stress Over Cancer Treatment In Announcement
Receiving a cancer diagnosis is undoubtedly one of the most stressful moments possible in a person's life. Catherine, Princess of Wales has unfortunately joined the ranks of those who have lived through that situation. When the royal shared the news of her health condition in an Instagram video on March 22, 2024, it was clear that the royal had strong feelings about her diagnosis.
Kate explained that she tested positive for cancer after she underwent a successful abdominal surgery in January, ending months of speculation about her retreat from public view. "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said during the video, gesturing as she spoke while seated outdoors on a bench. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months."
Body language expert Traci Brown reviewed Kate's demeanor and movements in the video and noticed they revealed her inner feelings of conflict. It seemed that the princess was working to remain calm as she thanked her supporters and informed the world what was happening in regard to her health. "Her face shows that she's conflicted between peace and anger," Brown said in an exclusive interview with The List, noting that Kate's facial expressions in particular indicated a struggle. "See how her left eyebrow is pointed down towards the bridge of her nose. Her right eyebrow shows a neutral peaceful position." The body language expert also noted other moments that showed how Kate really felt.
Body language expert said Kate Middleton was composed but stressed
Catherine, Princess of Wales seemed to be holding back her emotions as she announced to the world that she was fighting cancer, something that is quite understandable. Dealing with such difficult news in private is hard enough, after all — but on the world stage? We can't imagine.
Traci Brown, body language expert, exclusively told The List that Kate Middleton is clearly feeling the weight of the road ahead. The princess said that her medical team recommended she undergo preventative chemotherapy after recovering from her abdominal surgery, and Brown said Kate's eye movements indicate her stress and apprehension about the process. "She closes her eyes when she says treatment. That means she doesn't want to see what's happened or what's to come. There's distress there," Brown said. "Her blink rate increases when she says chemotherapy. And that shows a great deal of stress."
Kate's gestures also reflect her struggle to stay poised in the face of an issue that she can't control, Brown noted. "Her hands show that she's working to contain the problem. That's evidenced by the times they're parallel, holding the trouble in," the body language expert explained. "This is contrasted by showing composure with her hands neatly folded in her lap." Still, despite her inner turmoil, it seems that Kate is determined to stay strong for her family.
Kate and William were concerned about their children
It may be some comfort to Catherine, Princess of Wales that she has the love and care of her family to lean on as she fights cancer. Having to tell her children of her diagnosis, however, surely caused her additional stress.
In the video, Kate Middleton said that she and her husband Prince William were careful to tell her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — what she was facing, but in an "appropriate" way for their ages. "As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits," she said, acknowledging her gratefulness for her husband's support. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you."
Even though Kate is in the midst of a difficult time in her own life, she also took the opportunity to show support for others undergoing similar battles. "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," Kate said. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."