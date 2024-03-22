Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton Shows Stress Over Cancer Treatment In Announcement

Receiving a cancer diagnosis is undoubtedly one of the most stressful moments possible in a person's life. Catherine, Princess of Wales has unfortunately joined the ranks of those who have lived through that situation. When the royal shared the news of her health condition in an Instagram video on March 22, 2024, it was clear that the royal had strong feelings about her diagnosis.

Kate explained that she tested positive for cancer after she underwent a successful abdominal surgery in January, ending months of speculation about her retreat from public view. "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said during the video, gesturing as she spoke while seated outdoors on a bench. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months."

Body language expert Traci Brown reviewed Kate's demeanor and movements in the video and noticed they revealed her inner feelings of conflict. It seemed that the princess was working to remain calm as she thanked her supporters and informed the world what was happening in regard to her health. "Her face shows that she's conflicted between peace and anger," Brown said in an exclusive interview with The List, noting that Kate's facial expressions in particular indicated a struggle. "See how her left eyebrow is pointed down towards the bridge of her nose. Her right eyebrow shows a neutral peaceful position." The body language expert also noted other moments that showed how Kate really felt.