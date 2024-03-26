Where Does Drake Bell And Josh Peck's Relationship Stand Today?

This article contains mention of sexual assault.

For a while, Josh Peck and Drake Bell were former celebrity besties who don't speak anymore. However, the former on-screen stepbrothers didn't let their differences stop them from supporting each other when it mattered the most. In the 2024 documentary "Quiet On Set," Bell accused "The Amanda Show" dialogue coach Brian Peck (who bears no relation to Josh) of sexually abusing him when he was 15. The comedy show was Bell's first with Nickelodeon and featured his future "Drake & Josh" co-star.

When the documentary aired, people flooded Josh's social media comments to ask him to stand up for his co-star and called him out for his silence. However, Bell soon cleared the air via a TikTok video. "I just want you guys to know that [Josh] has reached out to me, and it's been very sensitive," Bell explained. "But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this and has been really, really great. So, just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him."

The "Oppenheimer" actor released a statement to Instagram supporting Bell and all the other child actors who came forward with their allegations through "Quiet On Set." Although reaching out to a co-star after they've been through so much emotional turmoil seems obvious and right, fans were unsure if Josh would do so because he's changed a lot since "Drake & Josh" days and wasn't on best of terms with Bell.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).