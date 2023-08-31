Celebrity Besties Who Don't Speak Anymore

Canadian filmmaker and comedian Seth Rogen has a long history of working with actor James Franco. The two met on the set of "Freaks and Geeks," their 1999 short-lived but well-loved NBC series. The two became fast friends and worked together on other numerous projects such as "Pineapple Express" and "The Disaster Artist."

Nearly 10 years after they met, however, five women accused Franco of sexual misconduct. The Los Angeles Times published an exposé which accused Franco, who had taught acting in New York, of such acts as making his acting students "think there were possible roles on the table if [they] were to perform sexual acts or take off [their] shirts."

Rogen has admitted that the allegations damaged both his personal and professional relationship with the actor. Rogen spoke about the situation to The Sunday Times, saying, "[The allegations] changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic." He went on to say, "I despise abuse and harassment."

In June of 2021, Franco settled out of court, paying out $2,235,000 to two former students.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).