Who Is Meghan Markle's Best Friend, Heather Dorak?

Heather Dorak is one of Meghan Markle's longtime friends. Dorak is originally from Texas, but currently resides in Los Angeles, not too far from the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, in Montecito. She's been friends with Markle since before Markle's 2018 wedding to Harry — and, yes, Dorak did attend the nuptials in England. "A special friend married a wonderful guy surrounded by the love of incredible people. A weekend we will certainly never forget," she captioned an Instagram photo in May 2018 that was taken on Markle and Harry's wedding day.

Based on her social media posts over the years, it's clear to see that Dorak cherishes her friendship with Markle. Additionally, Dorak hasn't been shy about showing her support for Markle, even taking to social media to share some insight on the person that she knows amid a media storm filled with criticism of the duchess. "It's hard for me to watch her go through all that she has to as the Meghan the press can love to hate.... Mostly because it's so far from the Meghan that I know. Sweet. Kind. Always showing up," Dorak captioned an Instagram post in March 2021. She noted that she underwent knee surgery and Markle surprised her "with a gift."