Who Is Meghan Markle's Best Friend, Heather Dorak?
Heather Dorak is one of Meghan Markle's longtime friends. Dorak is originally from Texas, but currently resides in Los Angeles, not too far from the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, in Montecito. She's been friends with Markle since before Markle's 2018 wedding to Harry — and, yes, Dorak did attend the nuptials in England. "A special friend married a wonderful guy surrounded by the love of incredible people. A weekend we will certainly never forget," she captioned an Instagram photo in May 2018 that was taken on Markle and Harry's wedding day.
Based on her social media posts over the years, it's clear to see that Dorak cherishes her friendship with Markle. Additionally, Dorak hasn't been shy about showing her support for Markle, even taking to social media to share some insight on the person that she knows amid a media storm filled with criticism of the duchess. "It's hard for me to watch her go through all that she has to as the Meghan the press can love to hate.... Mostly because it's so far from the Meghan that I know. Sweet. Kind. Always showing up," Dorak captioned an Instagram post in March 2021. She noted that she underwent knee surgery and Markle surprised her "with a gift."
Heather Dorak owns a pilates studio & met Meghan Markle there
According to her Instagram bio, Heather Dorak owns Pilates Platinum, a studio that incorporates cardio and strength training into a pilates workout, according to the company's official website. There are currently six Pilates Platinum locations; two in Texas and four in California. Interestingly, pilates is how Dorak and Meghan Markle originally met. "17 years ago, she walked into my fledgling Pilates studio and instantly became my rock in all things early 20's — career, love, figuring out how to adult," Dorak Instagram caption on a post from March 2021 read, in part.
In an interview with VoyageLA, Dorak noted that her love for pilates stemmed from dance. "Dancing was a priority over anything else in my life. It engulfed me so much that I became a bit too obsessed with trying to have the perfect dancer's body. Down spiraling quickly, I found myself dancing for all the wrong reasons. It wasn't a healthy love for dancing anymore," she told the outlet. In her early 20s, an injury kept Dorak from dance and it was her doctor who advised that she give pilates a shot. "I fell in love immediately with the Megaformer method that people know today," she said.
Heather Dorak is married & has 2 sons
Heather Dorak got engaged to Matt Cohen in December 2016. "Yes!!!! To the man of my dreams. I love you with all of my heart," she captioned an Instagram post following the proposal. Less than one month later, Dorak shared that she was pregnant with the couple's first child. Noah was born on June 30, 2017. Dorak spent the next couple of months getting her pre-baby body back — and preparing for her wedding. She and Cohen tied the knot in Palm Springs in September 2017. "A perfect weekend I will remember for the rest of my life," Dorak captioned an Instagram post a month later. In August 2018, Dorak and Cohen shared some extra special news on social media. "We are beyond excited and grateful for another little bundle of joy," Dorak captioned an Instagram post. Their second son, Cody, was born the following Valentine's Day.
Outside of her family life, Dorak often shares pictures with her friends, including Meghan Markle. This past February, for example, Markle joined Dorak and another girlfriend on a fun ski trip. "Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends," Dorak captioned an Instagram post.