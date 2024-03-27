How Kate Middleton Really Got Along With William's First Love, Carly Massy-Birch

It isn't easy to get along with an ex — let alone the ex of your current partner. William, Prince of Wales dated Carly Massy-Birch during their university days. But how did Catherine, Princess of Wales, get along with her now-husband's former flame?

William and Massy-Birch met and dated during his first year at St. Andrews university, when he auditioned for a school play. She was a year ahead of William, and since her major was in English and creative writing, discussing plays was something they liked to do together. She also told him stories about growing up in Devon and would bring William to visit her family home. William was raised in the countryside too, in Gloucestershire, and Massy-Birch thinks she and William got along for that reason. "I'm a real country bumpkin," Massy-Birch told Vanity Fair. "I think that was why we had a connection." She said they saw each other around campus often and felt they would have gotten along even without their romantic relationship. Massy-Birch added, "It was very much a university thing, just a regular university romance."

The truth about William's ex-girlfriends is that there was reportedly overlap between some of them. It's believed Massy-Birch and William were broken up when William set his sights on Kate. However, there was allegedly tension between the prince's new and old girlfriends.