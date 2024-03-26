The Reported Truth Behind Donald Trump's Famous Hair Is Even Stranger Than We Thought
Not since the Founding Fathers' powdered wigs has a U.S. president's hair gotten so much attention. Donald Trump's signature strawberry blond coif has been his hallmark long before his White House days, and now that he's back on the campaign trail, he and his hair are front and center in the news again. There's been plenty of questioning about its authenticity: Is it the real deal? Trump is also extremely protective of his famous 'do, refusing to let it be touched by just anyone. During his 2016 campaign, Amy Lasch, a former stylist for "The Apprentice," told the New York Post that Trump came on-set with his hair already styled, and woe to anyone who dared make any tweaks. "If I noticed a flyaway that the camera was sure to pick up, I would hold a large mirror up to Donald and ask, 'Do you want me to fix it?'," Lasch dished. "I knew damn well — ask before I raised a finger to that hair."
Now a fascinating tidbit has emerged about the famous locks. Just weeks before Trump's upcoming "hush money" case, the documentary "Stormy" coincidentally (ahem) aired on Peacock. The special covers the infamous fling between Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels along with the controversial aftermath. Included is an interview with Seth Rogen, who has known Daniels since their appearance together in the film "Knocked Up." Rogen recalls asking the actress flat-out (per Rumble), "What's up with the hair? I mean, what's going on with the hair?" The answer could be called one of biblical proportions.
Stormy Daniels claims Donald Trump is superstitious about his hair
Seth Rogen took advantage of his work relationship with Stormy Daniels to ask her what she knew about Donald Trump's hairdo at the time they had their alleged fling. "He said to her that he had had a dream like, Samson and Delilah and that he, like, felt as though his power, like, rested in his hair, and that if he lost it, he would lose his, like, power and his stature," Rogen says in the new "Stormy" documentary. He added that while Trump is aware his poufy style is "ridiculous ... [t]o him that is preferable than cutting it off because he has, like, superstitions about it."
For those shaky on their biblical facts, Samson was a warrior whose superhuman strength derived from his uncut hair. Delilah, a Philistine woman, seduced him and cut his hair as he slept, enabling him to be captured by his enemies. While Trump's hair obviously does get the scissor treatment every so often, he's particular about his styling. At a rally during his first campaign, Trump protested against aerosol bans, complaining that pump sprays left "big blobs" in his hair. "I wanna use hair spray!" he cried (via Page Six). Maybe there's something to superstitions after all, since Trump's 2024 campaign is rolling steadily along. But will his hair power be enough to keep him from a guilty verdict in the hush money case involving Daniels? Only a jury will know for sure.