The Reported Truth Behind Donald Trump's Famous Hair Is Even Stranger Than We Thought

Not since the Founding Fathers' powdered wigs has a U.S. president's hair gotten so much attention. Donald Trump's signature strawberry blond coif has been his hallmark long before his White House days, and now that he's back on the campaign trail, he and his hair are front and center in the news again. There's been plenty of questioning about its authenticity: Is it the real deal? Trump is also extremely protective of his famous 'do, refusing to let it be touched by just anyone. During his 2016 campaign, Amy Lasch, a former stylist for "The Apprentice," told the New York Post that Trump came on-set with his hair already styled, and woe to anyone who dared make any tweaks. "If I noticed a flyaway that the camera was sure to pick up, I would hold a large mirror up to Donald and ask, 'Do you want me to fix it?'," Lasch dished. "I knew damn well — ask before I raised a finger to that hair."

Now a fascinating tidbit has emerged about the famous locks. Just weeks before Trump's upcoming "hush money" case, the documentary "Stormy" coincidentally (ahem) aired on Peacock. The special covers the infamous fling between Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels along with the controversial aftermath. Included is an interview with Seth Rogen, who has known Daniels since their appearance together in the film "Knocked Up." Rogen recalls asking the actress flat-out (per Rumble), "What's up with the hair? I mean, what's going on with the hair?" The answer could be called one of biblical proportions.