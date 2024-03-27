What Hallmark Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Relationship With Christina Applegate Is Really Like

What happens when Meadow Soprano gets together with Jen Harding? We'll have to wait for Hollywood to come up with the script for that one, but you can witness firsthand the real-life relationship between the two actors who played these beloved TV characters. Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who portrayed Meadow on "The Sopranos," and Christina Applegate, who starred as Jen in "Dead to Me," have a sweet friendship that's both inspiring and genuine.

Sigler, who you might also recognize from Hallmark movies "The Christmas Note" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled," has been shaking up the podcast scene with another cast member of "The Sopranos," Robert Iler, who played her brother A.J. Soprano on the show. Applegate, meanwhile, got a standing ovation at the 2024 Primetime Emmys when she came onstage to present an award — an homage to her celebrated and lengthy career.

The crowd was also cheering for Applegate's courage amidst her health struggles, following her 2021 multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. It's one of the things she has in common with Sigler, who was diagnosed herself in 2001, keeping it a secret until 2016. The two women developed a strong bond that began by sharing their experiences with the disease. As Applegate explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "We were really raw and honest about what we were feeling."