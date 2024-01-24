Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The Sopranos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When "The Sopranos" made its HBO debut back in 1999, it was truly a TV drama unlike anything viewers had seen before. James Gandolfini was an experienced character actor but hardly a star when he was cast as Tony Soprano, a New Jersey suburbanite whose job as a Mafia boss placed him in the crosshairs of the FBI, competing mobsters, and even his mother (the late, great Nancy Marchand), who schemed to have her own son whacked. Understandably, Tony experienced enough angst, anxiety, and agita to send him to a therapist (Lorraine Bracco) who tried to help him understand his own mind but didn't have much impact on changing his criminal ways.

The show ran for six critically acclaimed seasons following the travails of both his nuclear family and his Mafia one, the latter an eccentric array of made guys with memorable names like Paulie Walnuts and Big Pussy. Along the way, viewers witnessed multiple whackings, Tony's existential conversation with a talking fish, and a controversial series finale that continues to dredge up heated debates. Were fans sad to see it end? Fuhgeddaboudit.

Ultimately, the show went on to transcend its small-screen origins to become a bona fide cultural phenomenon that spawned a cookbook, fan conventions, and even bus tours to New Jersey locations where scenes were filmed. In 2024, the series celebrates its 25th anniversary — so what better time than right now to find out what happened to the cast of "The Sopranos."