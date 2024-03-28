The Strange Way Rose Hanbury And Her Husband Decided Which Of Their Twins Would Be Heir
While choosing an heir isn't a problem for most families in the world, when there are noble titles involved, things can get a little messy. David Cholmondeley and Rose Hanbury, Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, faced a dilemma when they welcomed twin boys, Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley and Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley, in 2009.
Most hereditary peerages in the U.K. are passed down to the firstborn son, although there are a few titles that can be inherited by a woman. While the heir to the Cholmondeley fortune and title would typically have gone to whichever twin was born first, Alexander and Oliver were delivered at the same time via cesarean section, leaving Hanbury and David to pick only one of them to bear the title of the eighth Marquess of Cholmondeley in the future. To resolve the unique problem, the spouses opted for an unconventional method — the bigger baby would inherit the title and be designated as the heir.
"They have decided that the eighth marquess will be the boy who weighed more at birth," a source close to the family disclosed to The Telegrap in 2009. The insider revealed that the bigger baby was half a pound heavier, adding, "They will be a very significant eight ounces."
The eight ounces amount to a fortune worth at least £60 million
While one would've thought the biggest hurdle in Rose Hanbury's marriage to David Cholmondeley would be their 23-year age gap, deciding on their own heir between their first-born twins may have been a more delicate matter to navigate. Upon their birth, Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley was the heavier baby, thus being chosen to be the official successor to his father's title.
At the time of Alexander's birth in 2009, The Telegraph reported that the family fortune was estimated at £60 million. This includes Houghton Hall, the Cholmondeley family estate in Norfolk, and other other assets. Other than the inheritance, Alexander was granted the courtesy title of Earl of Rocksavage, officially going by Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, Earl of Rocksavage, while his twin brother is known as Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley. The family welcomed a daughter, Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley, in 2016, which had all eyes turned on Prince William as rumors that Hanbury and William, Prince of Wales, are involved with each other have circulated for years.
Although it remains unclear what exactly Oliver and Iris will inherit if their older brother receives the lion's share, it's highly probable that the Cholmondeley family has arrangements in place to ensure fair provision for all their children. Additionally, Hanbury's net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $1 and $5 million, suggesting there should be no worry about whether her three children will have enough to share.
The twins are already best friends with the future king
Despite the significant inheritance awaiting Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, Earl of Rocksavage, it isn't making a difference in the twins' upbringing. "Both boys are being brought up with the name Cholmondeley," David Cholmondeley told Vanity Fair in 2013. Intriguingly, the marquess further noted, "The elder is only heir to the title 'Marquess of Cholmondeley,' and to nothing else obligatorily." It appears David might have preferred to avoid discussing the strange way he and Rose Hanbury decided which of their twins would be the heir, as leaving it up to nature certainly feels more fair to the twin boys.
As the future Marquess of Cholmondeley, a position he will assume after his father's passing, Alexander will be obligated to serve the Palace of Westminster. He will play a variety of crucial roles in state ceremonies, including coronations. Luckily for Alexander, he is already best friends with the future king. Prince George of Wales, the eldest son of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, is next in line for the British throne after his father and is likely to take on the most significant royal role during his lifetime.
George is reportedly very close with Alexander and his twin brother, as their families live in close proximity. Notably, both George and Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley assisted in carrying King Charles III's cape during his 2023 coronation, leaving no doubt there will be a royal place for Oliver, too.