The Strange Way Rose Hanbury And Her Husband Decided Which Of Their Twins Would Be Heir

While choosing an heir isn't a problem for most families in the world, when there are noble titles involved, things can get a little messy. David Cholmondeley and Rose Hanbury, Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, faced a dilemma when they welcomed twin boys, Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley and Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley, in 2009.

Most hereditary peerages in the U.K. are passed down to the firstborn son, although there are a few titles that can be inherited by a woman. While the heir to the Cholmondeley fortune and title would typically have gone to whichever twin was born first, Alexander and Oliver were delivered at the same time via cesarean section, leaving Hanbury and David to pick only one of them to bear the title of the eighth Marquess of Cholmondeley in the future. To resolve the unique problem, the spouses opted for an unconventional method — the bigger baby would inherit the title and be designated as the heir.

"They have decided that the eighth marquess will be the boy who weighed more at birth," a source close to the family disclosed to The Telegrap in 2009. The insider revealed that the bigger baby was half a pound heavier, adding, "They will be a very significant eight ounces."