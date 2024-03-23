Why The Birth Of Rose Hanbury's Daughter Iris Had All Eyes On Prince William

With KateGate showing no signs of abating, all eyes are on Rose Hanbury amid the PR nightmare. Hanbury, whose official royal title is Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has been plagued by rumors of an affair with William, Prince of Wales for years. While the alleged drama first reached mainstream media in 2019, online gossip suggests that their speculated involvement may have begun earlier than initially believed.

Notably, Hanbury is a mother of three — twins Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley and Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley, born in 2009, and a daughter named Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley, who was born in 2016. Surprisingly, the birth of Hanbury's daughter had all eyes on William, as some thought the child looked suspiciously reminiscent of the royal.

Although the rumors are unsubstantiated, social media users have gone wild over the conspiracy theory. According to the supposed timeline, Hanbury and William were secretly involved throughout 2014 and 2015, reportedly raising eyebrows in royal circles when Hanbury gave birth to a very blonde Iris a year later. Interestingly, the rumors have not been contained to just Hanbury's daughter, as some online voices seem to think all of the marchioness' children are not her husband's.