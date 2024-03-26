The Truth About Prince Harry's Mention In Disturbing Diddy Lawsuit
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly staging a "team Sussex" comeback, they just can't seem to break their bad luck. In an unexpected turn of events, Harry's name has popped up in a disturbing lawsuit involving rapper Sean Combs, also known as Diddy. The musician faces allegations of rape, sexual abuse, and sex trafficking in several separate civil lawsuits, with one of them specifically name-dropping the royal himself.
Music producer Rodney Jones, known by his nickname Lil Rod, filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy in February accusing the rapper of organizing sex-trafficking parties, along with other allegations such as withholding payment and harassment. Shockingly, Harry was mentioned in the court documents, which were obtained by the Daily Mail. According to Jones' legal representatives, Diddy's parties gained popularity due to his "access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry."
Diddy and Harry reportedly first crossed paths in 2007 following a concert commemorating the late Princess Diana, where Diddy performed. It is unclear whether they ever spent time together after their initial meeting, as they were never photographed together again. Still, that hasn't spared Harry from being associated with the disturbing case, albeit tangentially.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Prince Harry hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing
William, Prince of Wales, was also present when his brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, first met Sean Combs in 2007. Despite this, Rodney Jones' lawsuit doesn't mention William at all — only Harry. Nonetheless, according to the report published by the Daily Mail, Harry's name is only brought up 63 pages into the 73-page lawsuit, and it is the sole reference to him in the entire case. There are no allegations specifically directed at the royal, nor is there any mention of Harry and Diddy ever spending time together.
Jones' lawsuit claims that the producer possesses substantial evidence implicating Diddy for "engaging in seriously illegal activity," as reported by Variety. Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, firmly denied any wrongdoing by the rapper in a statement, reading, "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday." Holley added, "[Jones'] reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."
This incident marks the first time a member of the British royal family has been linked to a controversy of this nature since Prince Andrew's scandal. Harry's representatives have not yet issued an official comment on the royal's mention in the disturbing lawsuit.