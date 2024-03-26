The Truth About Prince Harry's Mention In Disturbing Diddy Lawsuit

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly staging a "team Sussex" comeback, they just can't seem to break their bad luck. In an unexpected turn of events, Harry's name has popped up in a disturbing lawsuit involving rapper Sean Combs, also known as Diddy. The musician faces allegations of rape, sexual abuse, and sex trafficking in several separate civil lawsuits, with one of them specifically name-dropping the royal himself.

Music producer Rodney Jones, known by his nickname Lil Rod, filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy in February accusing the rapper of organizing sex-trafficking parties, along with other allegations such as withholding payment and harassment. Shockingly, Harry was mentioned in the court documents, which were obtained by the Daily Mail. According to Jones' legal representatives, Diddy's parties gained popularity due to his "access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry."

Diddy and Harry reportedly first crossed paths in 2007 following a concert commemorating the late Princess Diana, where Diddy performed. It is unclear whether they ever spent time together after their initial meeting, as they were never photographed together again. Still, that hasn't spared Harry from being associated with the disturbing case, albeit tangentially.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).