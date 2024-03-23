Signs Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Staging A 'Team Sussex' Comeback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Team Sussex. Whatever you want to call them, it's no secret that the pair has stirred up some drama within the British royal family and nobody knows that better than Princess Catherine and Prince William.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan shook up Instagram with a bombshell announcement. They declared they were waving goodbye to their "senior" roles in the royal family, opting for a transatlantic split between the U.K. and North America. Financial independence? Check! Representing the monarchy? Only on a part-time basis, please! Their jaw-dropping move was dubbed "Megxit," a clever mashup of "Meghan" and "exit," echoing the drama of Brexit. The news sent shockwaves across the globe, lighting up social media feeds and making headlines everywhere.

Fast forward to a royal rendezvous, dubbed the "Sandringham Summit," where the family gathered on January 13 for an unprecedented pow-wow. Queen Elizabeth II attended, receiving praise for her swift handling of the royal ruckus. By January 18, an agreement was inked, signaling a "hard Megxit" as Harry and Meghan bid farewell to their working royal titles setting sail for a life of autonomy — and a major Oprah Winfrey interview it would seem. Since then, Meghan and Harry haven't had massively good press, receiving criticism at every turn. However, it appears they may officially be staging a comeback with books, a new lifestyle brand, a fancy new website, and trying to drum up good PR all in the works.