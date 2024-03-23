Signs Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Staging A 'Team Sussex' Comeback
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Team Sussex. Whatever you want to call them, it's no secret that the pair has stirred up some drama within the British royal family and nobody knows that better than Princess Catherine and Prince William.
In January 2020, Harry and Meghan shook up Instagram with a bombshell announcement. They declared they were waving goodbye to their "senior" roles in the royal family, opting for a transatlantic split between the U.K. and North America. Financial independence? Check! Representing the monarchy? Only on a part-time basis, please! Their jaw-dropping move was dubbed "Megxit," a clever mashup of "Meghan" and "exit," echoing the drama of Brexit. The news sent shockwaves across the globe, lighting up social media feeds and making headlines everywhere.
Fast forward to a royal rendezvous, dubbed the "Sandringham Summit," where the family gathered on January 13 for an unprecedented pow-wow. Queen Elizabeth II attended, receiving praise for her swift handling of the royal ruckus. By January 18, an agreement was inked, signaling a "hard Megxit" as Harry and Meghan bid farewell to their working royal titles setting sail for a life of autonomy — and a major Oprah Winfrey interview it would seem. Since then, Meghan and Harry haven't had massively good press, receiving criticism at every turn. However, it appears they may officially be staging a comeback with books, a new lifestyle brand, a fancy new website, and trying to drum up good PR all in the works.
Meghan created a personal Instagram account
In 2023, Meghan Markle took a step back from the spotlight, sparking a similar frenzy to 2024's "Kate-gate." While Prince Harry was on a media tour promoting his book "Spare" and dropping all kinds of sordid revelations about what goes on behind the scenes in the House of Windsor, Meghan was nowhere to be found. Was she simply laying low to make sure the spotlight stayed on her husband or was she working on a secret comeback behind the closed doors of her Montecito mansion?
The previous year during the summer of 2022, an Instagram account bearing the handle @Meghan surfaced and had people following and awaiting an update from the Duchess of Sussex. The social media account initially featured a childhood photograph of Meghan but the profile picture was later changed to a pink dahlia. As time went on, speculations ran rampant about Meghan's intention for the account, and the road ahead brimmed with anticipation and uncertainty about a possible comeback.
Meghan's relationship with social media has run hot and cold over the years. In 2020, she told Fortune she had no desire to be on social media due to the addiction and obsession it creates. However, in a 2022 interview with The Cut, she stated, "I'm getting back ... on Instagram." As many fans of Meghan know, she previously had a thriving Instagram account before marrying Prince Harry but subsequently shut it down.
Meghan has been approached for everything from movies to endorsement deals
While it would be easy to look at the year 2023 as not so great for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially with the media's criticism of Prince Harry after releasing his tell-all memoir "Spare," the couple is ready to move forward. Despite the Sussexes' bad press, Meghan Markle has reportedly been offered several lucrative endorsement deals, meaning she stands to make quite a bit of money.
"Looking at a potential Hollywood comeback for Harry and Meghan in 2024, with multimillion-dollar deals in place for several book deals, ownership of publication rights to a novel, and besides running the Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes are actively shaping their narrative and are certainly not waiting for something to happen," said entertainment expert Mark Boardman (via Express).
Despite a slew of bad press — that humiliating South Park episode, Meghan's Spotify deal being canceled, and even making The Hollywood Reporter's list of "biggest losers of 2023" — insiders have told Us Weekly that 2024 could be their "year of redemption" and that the pair are in high-demand with several lucrative offers, including speaking engagements and business collaborations. The source even claimed that Meghan's team has been constantly turning down offers and that she's highly sought after. There are even reports of Meghan being offered film roles, so who knows? Perhaps we'll see her in the next big blockbuster movie of 2025.
Meghan signed with global entertainment agency WME
Meghan Markle joined forces with the WME agency in April 2023. This collaboration came after an array of competitors vied for her representation following her relocation to California with Prince Harry. Meghan's formidable team will include Ari Emanuel, who is currently the CEO of Endeavor, Brad Slater, and Jill Smoller. Not only will WME represent Meghan, but they'll take on Archewell, too. "We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in all areas," the agency wrote on Instagram. "The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more."
In a 2022 interview with Variety, Meghan expressed her enthusiasm for exploring original content under Archewell and gave fans an idea of what was to come. She told the publication that much of the way she and Prince Harry view things is through their "love story," claiming, "People love love." It appears Meghan would thoroughly enjoy working more behind the camera, saying, "For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn't always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don't we miss them? I miss them so much." Over the last several years, Team Sussex appears to be inking deals with anybody and everybody.
Meghan might be writing her own memoir
Prince Harry took the bold step of releasing his memoir "Spare" which was filled with private conversations and insider details about the royal family, including several allegations against Prince William, Princess Catherine, King Charles III, and Camilla, Queen Consort. Now, Meghan Markle is reportedly contemplating a similar narrative journey.
Despite warnings of potential fallout with the royal family, news broke in 2023 that Meghan is said to be resolute in her intention to pen her own memoir, clearly ready for her next comeback move. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a publishing agreement with Penguin Random House that amounts to a four-book commitment. So far, Prince Harry's "Spare" has been published along with Meghan's children's book "The Bench" released in 2021.
However, while Meghan may want to push ahead with her own book, it's been reported that Prince Harry is not happy about it. Wanting a reconciliation with his family, the Duke of Sussex thinks a memoir from Meghan could damage any prospects. "Harry has openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to 'Spare' but those plans have been scrapped," a source told OK! "He's also put an end to Meghan's book. The move didn't go down well with Meghan at first, but there now seems to be a clear vision for how the Sussexes intend to build bridges with the royal family."
Meghan and Harry launched a new and improved website
Insiders familiar with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's affairs have responded to criticisms following the unveiling of their website featuring their Sussex insignia in February 2024. The couple faced scrutiny for leveraging their titles and emblem seemingly for commercial gain, as they replaced their previous Archewell page with Sussex.com. Despite speculations that the move aims to rejuvenate their media presence, a spokesperson close to the duke and duchess dismissed these allegations, affirming the legitimacy of their royal designations.
"Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name," the source claimed (via the Daily Mail). However, another source has said the pair may have issues using the name without getting pushback from Buckingham Palace. "They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex," the source scathingly told the outlet. "It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down. It's just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is."
The freshly unveiled homepage of "The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" showcases detailed biographies highlighting the achievements of both Harry and Meghan, along with the most recent updates concerning the couple's endeavors. Aside from their platforms Sussex.com and SussexRoyal.com, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also manage online spaces for Archewell Productions and The Archewell Foundation.
Meghan and Harry don't plan on returning to royal working roles anytime soon
After King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, Prince Harry dashed back to the U.K. that same month to see his father in what amounted to a very short meeting between the pair. However, it was an obvious olive branch from the Duke of Sussex. Just after this, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared in Vancouver for an Invictus Games event, and the prince spoke to Good Morning America about the recent events, telling the reporter, "I love my family" and that he was "grateful" to have seen his father.
Rumors were rife that Harry might step up to take on some royal duties in order to help out King Charles, however, a source threw cold water on those claims. "Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that [William] would not allow Harry to return," the source told the Mirror. "He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he's even more clear now." In 2023, Prince Harry said in an interview that going back to royal duties would be "unsurvivable" (via The Guardian).
With no doors open for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to take up their royal duties again, even temporarily, it appears they will be moving full steam ahead in their own future endeavors.
Meghan appeared via video link for a London-based animal charity hinting she's not done with the U.K.
In February 2024, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took to their website to dedicate a new wing at London's Mayhew Animal Home where Meghan is a patron. The branch is dedicated to Meghan's friend, the late Oli Juste, whom she spoke about during a heartfelt virtual appearance streamed in London. Speaking emotionally, she reflected on the profound impact of Juste's sudden passing, expressing gratitude to the Mayhew team for honoring his memory with the Oli Juste Wing. "It was so important to find a way to celebrate Oli's memory in a manner that he would have loved," Meghan said (via Hello!).
Meghan praised the Mayhew as a beacon of hope, emphasizing its collaborative efforts in realizing Juste's vision. While Meghan had been an ardent supporter of The Mayhew since 2019, her involvement transitioned to a private capacity after relocating to California in 2022. Her personal connection to rescue animals, including her own beloved pets, Guy and Bogart, further exemplifies Meghan's dedication to the cause. The charity expressed gratitude for Meghan's generous contribution, enabling the refurbishment of kennels within the new wing to provide comfort and care to countless animals in need. Despite leaving the U.K., it appears Meghan may not be done for good when it comes to events across the pond.
Meghan reportedly hired a PR guru to increase popularity in the U.K.
Amid rumors of a resurgence in the U.K., Meghan Markle reportedly hired a top-tier public relations specialist to help launch her new project in 2024. However, according to one executive in the field, it needs to be someone willing to eat "a s**t sandwich" (via the Daily Mail). Another PR insider told the publication it wouldn't be easy as the Sussexes "don't have a reputation for being good listeners."
Whoever Team Sussex chose to head their U.K. relaunch will have a ton of work to do with a seemingly impossible task ahead. According to an Ipsos poll by The Standard, Meghan has just a 7% approval rating from the British public while Prince Harry has an 11% rating, so they have a long way to go if they want to launch any new successful project. Despite the Prince and Princess of Wales' photo-shopping scandal, the couple still comes out on top as the favorite members of the royal family, with a 36% and 38% approval rating, respectively.
Meghan launched a new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard
In March 2024, Meghan Markle unveiled a new project on Instagram that controversially coincided with Prince William's speech at The Diana Legacy Awards. A fresh website and Instagram profile surfaced, seemingly dedicated to a lifestyle brand named American Riviera Orchard. The Instagram bio straightforwardly attributes the venture to "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex" and "Established in 2024." The initial Instagram Story painted a picturesque scene of Meghan indulging in flower-picking and culinary delights, set against the melodic backdrop of Nancy Wilson's "I Wish You Love." She was even seen in an archway in a stunning black ballgown petting her dog, as you do. The entire story was very Martha Stewart meets Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, and it will be interesting to see what comes with it.
The brand's moniker, American Riviera Orchard, pays homage to Santa Barbara, Meghan's current residence with Prince Harry and their two children. Recognized as the "American Riviera" for its idyllic climate and culinary richness, Santa Barbara serves as a fitting inspiration. A trademark application was submitted in February 2024, giving curious fans a look at what American Riviera Orchard might actually be. The application spans tableware, drinkware, kitchen linens, and treats like jellies and spreads. Additionally, the brand aspires to produce cookbooks.
The venture is entirely reminiscent of Meghan's previous lifestyle website The Tig, which featured a blend of food, travel, and personal stories from her life before Prince Harry came on the scene.
Meghan and Harry hijacked Prince William's Diana speech with two announcements
While everyone at Buckingham Palace and beyond was anticipating Prince William's speech at The Diana Legacy Awards on March 14, 2024, the Duchess of Sussex introduced American Riviera Orchard. The sleek Instagram Story made front page news on several outlets, effectively torpedoing William's big night and putting the spotlight on herself and her brand.
It was big news already, considering Prince Harry was also due to make an appearance, albeit virtually, while William attended the event in person at the Science Museum in London. As the night unfolded, William departed the venue around 8:15 p.m. U.K. time, while Harry joined via video link from Montecito later on. Apparently, the two feuding royal brothers couldn't stand to be in the same room as each other, even on a video screen.
Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand was revealed minutes before William arrived at the awards, sending the media into a whirlwind. Not only that, but the Sussexes announced the recipient of their $100,000 NAACP-Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award that night as well. While we can never expect to hear William's thoughts on the matter, several royal experts weighed in on what Page Six deemed a "PR Blitz" from the couple. "Nothing happens by accident with Harry and Meghan," royal commentator Phil Dampier told the outlet. "Harry probably felt he wasn't getting the exposure he deserved as William was actually at the event and he wasn't."
Meghan is rumored to be adding a Netflix cooking show to complement her lifestyle brand
Along with Meghan Markle's new venture, American Riviera Orchard, there are rumors that she will also debut a cooking show on Netflix to coincide with the launch. "The brand is meant to coincide with the launch of a new cookery show for Netflix," an insider told the Daily Mail. "Meghan will be making, and selling, products such as jams." So, perhaps we'll see Meghan teaching us how to make the perfect pesto pasta or a five-minute slow cooker dish in a Netflix limited series sometime soon.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly engaged in multiple Netflix projects ranging from documentaries to unscripted series under Archewell Productions. With Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria confirming their active involvement, the couple seems dedicated to expanding their creative footprint. The Sussexes inked a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2020, reportedly valued at $100 million, though questions have arisen as to whether or not that contract will be renewed after their multi-million dollar contract with Spotify fell through in June 2023.
"They have a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon [Reigg]," Bajaria told Deadline. "And they actually have like a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they're working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows."