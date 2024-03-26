The Forgotten Failures Of The Royal Family

Prince John, the youngest son of King George V and Queen Mary, was hidden away from the public eye due to his health issues, which included epilepsy and a developmental disorder. His condition was a subject of mystery and speculation, leading to the royal family's decision to keep him secluded from society. Prince John was cared for by a nanny, Charlotte "Lala" Bill and although he was sadly isolated from his family, he made friends with local children at Wood Farm where he lived, according to the Daily Mail.

Following John's death at the age of 13, one official family tree sanctioned by the Windsors did not feature the late prince. Letters written by Edward VIII revealed that John's death was not given the usual attention. "It looks to me as if as little was being made of it all as possible." He went on to say, "This poor boy had become more of an animal than anything else and was only a brother in the flesh and nothing else."

The decision to hide Prince John away was a failure of the British royal family, who had the ability to address and openly acknowledge the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. Instead, they opted to conceal John for fear of public perception and stigma.