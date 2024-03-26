J.Lo Fans Are Convinced This Heartbreaking Confession In Her Doc Was About Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
After breaking up and getting back together many years later, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship is now a strong one. The lovebirds got married in 2022. However, not every previous relationship of Lopez's was as good as her current one. In her 2024 documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Lopez spoke about being in abusive relationships in the past.
"There were people in my life who said 'I love you' and then didn't do things that were kind of in line with the word 'love,'" Lopez said (via Page Six). Lopez also described a discussion in which a therapist asked her what she'd do if it was her daughter in an abusive relationship: "It was so clear. I'd tell her to get the f*** out of here and never look back, but for me, it was so clouded and complicated. It was like looking through fog."
Lopez continued: "Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun. I mean, I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I've definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things. Rough. Disrespectful." She did not share who she was speaking about, but fans online are speculating the abusive partner was Sean "Diddy" Combs.
There are many other allegations against Diddy already
Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs' former relationship was tumultuous, but Diddy's current feelings about Lopez seem positive. Although there is no confirmation that Diddy is the abusive ex-partner Lopez spoke about, the information in "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" — plus other charges against Diddy — have made people speculate he's the one (or potentially one of many ex-partners) who "manhandled" Lopez.
A thread on the Fauxmoi gossip Reddit page shared the Page Six article about Lopez's experience, and more than one person suspected Diddy. One commented: "Considering a bunch of allegations of P.Diddy are coming out ... I wonder if there's a connection between to speaking out publicly now. Either way I hope she's doing better now!" Another person replied speculating about another one of Lopez's former relationships: "I don't know about Diddy (after what he did to Cassie, I believe that he's capable of anything), but I know that Marc Anthony abused her." The "Cassie" mentioned is Casandra Ventura, one of Diddy's former partners. She is one of many people who have accused the rapper of sex trafficking and rape. Diddy is currently facing several civil lawsuits accusing him of sex crimes, including one disturbing lawsuit that mentions Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).