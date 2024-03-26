J.Lo Fans Are Convinced This Heartbreaking Confession In Her Doc Was About Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

After breaking up and getting back together many years later, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship is now a strong one. The lovebirds got married in 2022. However, not every previous relationship of Lopez's was as good as her current one. In her 2024 documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Lopez spoke about being in abusive relationships in the past.

"There were people in my life who said 'I love you' and then didn't do things that were kind of in line with the word 'love,'" Lopez said (via Page Six). Lopez also described a discussion in which a therapist asked her what she'd do if it was her daughter in an abusive relationship: "It was so clear. I'd tell her to get the f*** out of here and never look back, but for me, it was so clouded and complicated. It was like looking through fog."

Lopez continued: "Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun. I mean, I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I've definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things. Rough. Disrespectful." She did not share who she was speaking about, but fans online are speculating the abusive partner was Sean "Diddy" Combs.