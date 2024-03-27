Meghan Markle's New Venture Could Step On Toes In The Middleton Family

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, isn't just for humans. According to The U.S. Sun, the Duchess of Sussex's latest business venture includes a trademark for: "Pet food; Edible pet treats; Bird seed." In addition to food, she reportedly wants a trademarked name for her pet feeding mats. Likewise, Express reported that ARO will also sell chicken feed, leashes and collars, dog beds, and pet bathing essentials.

However, The U.S. Sun clarified that Meghan isn't receiving any royal treatment with her trademark application, which is being scrutinized with the same intensity as any other request from a commoner. If the rumors are true, this means an exciting new time is on the horizon for the former "Suits" star. But it may also create an awkward situation with Catherine, Princess of Wales, since her brother, James Middleton, with whom she shares a notably close relationship, also has a business selling pet products.

Through his company, James & Ella, James sells 100% natural dog food and treats that help support their well-being from puppyhood. It's unclear if Meghan will go down a similar path and sell all-natural food, but we can already find a differentiator in her reported choice to sell bird food and feeding mats. Additionally, ARO isn't just limited to pets because it reportedly covers a wide array of products for humans, including everything from yoga mats and perfumes to greeting cards and stationery. Given all this, it may seem strange to include pet products at all, but it makes perfect sense for one reason in particular.