Meghan Markle's New Venture Could Step On Toes In The Middleton Family
Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, isn't just for humans. According to The U.S. Sun, the Duchess of Sussex's latest business venture includes a trademark for: "Pet food; Edible pet treats; Bird seed." In addition to food, she reportedly wants a trademarked name for her pet feeding mats. Likewise, Express reported that ARO will also sell chicken feed, leashes and collars, dog beds, and pet bathing essentials.
However, The U.S. Sun clarified that Meghan isn't receiving any royal treatment with her trademark application, which is being scrutinized with the same intensity as any other request from a commoner. If the rumors are true, this means an exciting new time is on the horizon for the former "Suits" star. But it may also create an awkward situation with Catherine, Princess of Wales, since her brother, James Middleton, with whom she shares a notably close relationship, also has a business selling pet products.
Through his company, James & Ella, James sells 100% natural dog food and treats that help support their well-being from puppyhood. It's unclear if Meghan will go down a similar path and sell all-natural food, but we can already find a differentiator in her reported choice to sell bird food and feeding mats. Additionally, ARO isn't just limited to pets because it reportedly covers a wide array of products for humans, including everything from yoga mats and perfumes to greeting cards and stationery. Given all this, it may seem strange to include pet products at all, but it makes perfect sense for one reason in particular.
Both businesses are driven by their creators' passions
In March 2024, a source informed Page Six that Meghan Markle's new brand, American Riviera Orchard, would represent her biggest lifelong passions. Since the Duchess of Sussex has long been vocal about her love of dogs, it's fitting that she wanted them to feel the love, too. Meghan is a dog mom to three pooches; a black labrador called Pula, whose name has a special meaning for Meghan and Prince Harry, and two beagles named Guy and Momma Mia.
In animal welfare charity Mayhew's 2018 annual review, the former actor stressed the importance of adopting fur babies. "As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring," Meghan gushed. "The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organizations such as Mayhew is unparalleled," (via Town & Country magazine).
The Duke of Sussex also had some sweet words for their dogs while speaking to the 2022 recipients of the WellChild Awards. Harry explained that although their three pups are a handful at times, they also bring incredible comfort and happiness to the couple's lives. It's safe to say that James Middleton would agree with that statement wholeheartedly. In a page on the James & Ella website, James credited his dogs with being a ray of hope as he dealt with mental health issues. Kate Middleton's brother also confirmed that his venture existed because he wanted his fur babies to feel as healthy and happy as they made him feel.