Did Pippa Middleton Shut Down Rumors William Had An Affair? Some Royal Fans Say Yes

Rumors that William, Prince of Wales had an affair have been circulating for years. InTouch Weekly was the outlet that initially reported that William stepped out on Catherine, Princess of Wales while she was pregnant with the couple's third child, Prince Louis. The person named as William's mistress was Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, following an unsubstantiated claim that she had a falling out with Kate. Hanbury has had ties to the British royal family for her whole life. For example, Hanbury's grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, was a bridesmaid at Queen Elizabeth II's wedding. Moreover, Hanbury's son Arthur served as a Page of Honor at King Charles's coronation in May 2023, alongside William and Kate's son Prince George.

The Hanbury affair rumors quieted down rather quickly but resurfaced in early 2024 after Kate's abdominal surgery and her subsequent absence from the public eye. However, some royal fans have found themselves convinced that said rumors are complete rubbish, thanks to something that Kate's sister Pippa Middleton did. In 2022, Pippa gave birth to a baby girl named Rose Louise Victoria. It seems obvious that there's no way that Pippa would name her child "Rose" if there were any chance that William had an affair with a woman by the same name ... right?