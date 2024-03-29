The Hallmark Movie You Didn't Know Alexa PenaVega's Son Made A Guest Appearance In

Alexa PenaVega and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, have appeared in a number of Hallmark movies together, including "Love in the Limelight," "Enchanted Christmas," and "Never Too Late to Celebrate." The couple are parents to three children and, in November 2023, Alexa revealed that she was pregnant with their fourth child.

Both Alexa and Carlos have been acting since childhood. While Alexa's well-known for her role in the "Spy Kids" movies, she started acting when she was around 5 on the TV series "Evening Shade." In contrast, Carlos was a teen when he started acting with a guest role on "ER." Five years later, he became a series regular on "Big Time Rush." As actors and parents, the PenaVegas have worked to give their children opportunities in front of the camera. Ocean PenaVega, who was born in December 2017, got his first onscreen credit in the 2018 Hallmark film, "Love At Sea," appearing alongside his parents. "We were so proud of him!" the couple informed Royal Caribbean at the time. "We can't wait for everyone to see his debut."

Having their child in a movie was more than just a proud parent moment. Alexa has made it clear that having her kids with her while she's working is vital for balancing her personal and professional life and being a strong family unit. "We've really found a special way to make it work for our family," she explained to Fox News. "Our kids are growing up seeing how it works for us."