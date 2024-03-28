Donald Trump's Bible Sale Is His Most Controversial Fundraiser Yet

Perhaps a bit short on cash after the verdict of his New York fraud trial, Donald Trump has been upping his merch game lately. In addition to the usual MAGA accessories and NFT trading cards portraying him in various heroic roles, Trump unveiled his red-soled gold sneaker line that proved highly profitable on the resale market. But his latest venture may have crossed a risky line.

On March 26, 2024 — Easter Sunday — the former president posted a video both to his own social media platform and to Rumble, promoting the "God Bless the U.S.A." Bible. This special leather-bound edition of the King James version of the Good Book includes not only the standard text, but also a copy of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the lyrics to country star Lee Greenwood's famous song ("And I'm proud to be an American/Where at least I know I'm free..."). All this is available to the faithful for $60, no refunds.

"It's very important, and very important to me," Trump explained. "You have to have it for your heart, for your soul." He stated he personally has "many" copies of the Bible at home, and urged his followers to "make America pray again." The order website touts this as the only Bible personally endorsed by Trump, but adds it "has nothing to do with any political campaign." Still, the licensing agent has worked with Trump to book speaking engagements reportedly netting him $5 million, according to CNBC.