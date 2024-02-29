Why Donald Trump's Red-Soled Sneaker Line Could Land Him In More Legal Trouble

Since Donald Trump made history as the first president to be arrested, he's been unable to stay out of legal trouble. And thanks to his latest high-top sneaker release, he may have a new case on his hands. The "Never Surrender High-Tops" are golden, feature a bold "T," and are topped off with the American flag. The problem? These shoes also have bright red soles, just like the ones Christian Louboutin trademarked in 2008. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, using a trademarked feature could result in the loss of the offending items or/and financial costs.

This is a big deal, as Louboutin has taken other brands to court for trademark infringement. In 2011, they sued Yves Saint Laurent for using red soles and won. But a case against Donald Trump could be much trickier, as it could anger Republicans and Trump fans. Louboutin hasn't yet publicly spoken about whether they plan to sue the leading Republican candidate, but if they do, there's a chance they could win and add to Trump's legal debts.