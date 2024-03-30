Kathy Griffin Needed A PI To Track Down Ex Randy Bick Amid Divorce Drama
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick ended their nearly 4-year marriage in late 2023. The former couple was together since 2011, briefly calling it quits in 2018 before reconciling and making it official on NYE 2019. While speaking to People in 2016, Griffin shared how she had met Bick at a food and wine festival but hadn't expected anything outside of a one-night-stand because he was 18 years her junior. And yet, at the time, they were enjoying an ostensibly successful age-gap relationship and the comedian seemed happier than ever as she gushed, "We have a great time, and he's very sweet and very mellow."
Griffin also clarified, "He's like a regular guy, you know, he's like a real guy. He's not like a Hollywood guy." Unfortunately, their joy didn't last. According to court documents obtained by People, the estranged couple officially split up on December 22, 2023, and a week later, Griffin filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." The documents confirmed that the comedian didn't want to pay or receive spousal support. However, Bick demanded that she follow their prenuptial agreement, shell out spousal support, and pay his legal costs.
While it seemed like the "Suddenly Susan" star had everything figured out, she was missing one major piece of the puzzle: Bick's location. Griffin reportedly had no clue where her ex was because they hadn't spoken since he moved out of Griffin's massive multimillion-dollar mansion, so she couldn't serve him with the divorce papers. As a result, the comedian had no choice but to hire a private investigator to locate his whereabouts.
Randy Bick's lawyer denied Kathy Griffin's PI claims
The court documents shared by People revealed that Kathy Griffin's private investigator couldn't manage to track down her estranged ex-husband, Randy Bick, either. They also noted that the comedian had no intention of letting Bick off the hook so easily, asserting that she would try even harder to find him. The marketing executive's lawyer, Heather Graham, responded in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, claiming that Bick's legal team had been in regular touch with Griffin since January about the case.
Graham added, "Therefore, any claims that Ms. Griffin needed to 'hire a private investigator' to find Mr. Bick are disingenuous and are not supported by the facts." While the estranged couple attempted to keep up a tough exterior publicly, privately they were trying to mend their broken hearts. As an insider informed The National Enquirer, "Randy didn't just lose his wife, he lost his job when Kathy filed for divorce. He is devastated, alone, and unemployed. She was his entire world," (via Radar Online).
Bick previously acted as Griffin's manager, agent, or publicist. According to the source, Bick was looking to write a book detailing his experiences being married to the comedian. They further dished that his memoir might also delve deeper into why Anderson Cooper ended his friendship with Griffin over Donald Trump. However, Bick likes to keep a low profile on social media, so we haven't directly heard about his feelings post-divorce. As for Griffin, she has been characteristically open about how she's dealing with the heartbreak.
The comedian is relying on friends to get her through the divorce
On New Year's Day 2024, Kathy Griffin posted a since-deleted photo of herself hanging out with fellow A-lister Jane Fonda. In the caption, the entertainer explained that she had rung her dear friend to let her know that she was having a hard time dealing with the divorce. Fonda immediately invited her over, reassured Griffin that she would listen with an open heart, and promised to feed her a home-cooked meal. In another Instagram post, the voice actor sweetly shared that her friends were taking turns spending time with her, and she was glad to have Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, by her side for the night.
But when her first Valentine's Day without Randy Bick in over a decade rolled around, Griffin couldn't help but express her anger on X, formerly known as Twitter. An insider also shared an update with the Daily Mail, confessing that the comedian was devastated about the breakup even though she knew that, ultimately, it was the right thing to do. They offered some further insight into the reason for Griffin and Bick's divorce, noting: "She always wants to have fun. She wants to travel and do things with a man she loves who has the same aspirations."
Bick seemed to be on the same page for a while, but things gradually changed over time. They disclosed, "'As of late, Randy was more content with being a homebody, and instead of growing together, they started growing apart." The source added that Griffin looked forward to returning to her zealous self once everything was settled.