Kathy Griffin Needed A PI To Track Down Ex Randy Bick Amid Divorce Drama

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick ended their nearly 4-year marriage in late 2023. The former couple was together since 2011, briefly calling it quits in 2018 before reconciling and making it official on NYE 2019. While speaking to People in 2016, Griffin shared how she had met Bick at a food and wine festival but hadn't expected anything outside of a one-night-stand because he was 18 years her junior. And yet, at the time, they were enjoying an ostensibly successful age-gap relationship and the comedian seemed happier than ever as she gushed, "We have a great time, and he's very sweet and very mellow."

Griffin also clarified, "He's like a regular guy, you know, he's like a real guy. He's not like a Hollywood guy." Unfortunately, their joy didn't last. According to court documents obtained by People, the estranged couple officially split up on December 22, 2023, and a week later, Griffin filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." The documents confirmed that the comedian didn't want to pay or receive spousal support. However, Bick demanded that she follow their prenuptial agreement, shell out spousal support, and pay his legal costs.

While it seemed like the "Suddenly Susan" star had everything figured out, she was missing one major piece of the puzzle: Bick's location. Griffin reportedly had no clue where her ex was because they hadn't spoken since he moved out of Griffin's massive multimillion-dollar mansion, so she couldn't serve him with the divorce papers. As a result, the comedian had no choice but to hire a private investigator to locate his whereabouts.