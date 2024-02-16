Everything We Know About Donald Trump's Relationship With Ex Kara Young

While much of the media focus has been on Donald Trump's marriage to Melania since 2005, his earlier relationship with Kara Young in the late 1990s was equally intriguing and far more cringe-worthy. Their love story began in 1997 at a party in the Hamptons. At the time, Young, a biracial model, was navigating a failing relationship with gossip columnist AJ Benza.

Enter Donald Trump, separated but married to Marla Maples, with whom he'd cheated on his first wife, Ivana Trump. Young, who was 28, was many years younger than 51-year-old Donald but fell for him because he was "funny" and had a "great personality." Mr. Trump was the final push the model needed to leave Benza.

The new couple quickly became a well-known item and received a ton of press when they stepped out together. They attended Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell's Halloween party in 1997 and Time Magazine's 75th anniversary in 1998 together. Unlike many of Donald's other relationships, this actually seemed to be going somewhere. Soon, Donald met Young's parents, and the relationship lasted around two to two and a half years — depending on who you ask, but they eventually called it quits.