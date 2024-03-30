How David And Victoria Beckham Made History With Their Lavish Wedding

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's marriage has survived for decades despite being plagued by affair rumors. Their lavish wedding took place on July 4, 1999, four months following the birth of their eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham. The special day made history due to a lucrative deal the couple made with the British magazine OK!

According to The Guardian, Richard Desmond of OK! magazine wanted his publication to have exclusivity over the Beckham's wedding pictures. Martin Townsend — the magazine's editor at the time — said in a documentary in 2004: "A rumour began to circulate in the OK! office that the Sun had offered [£1 million] for the Beckham wedding and a message came down from our chairman, Richard Desmond, 'Right, if they've offered a million, we must offer a million.'"

Alan Edwards, Victoria's agent, was shocked when Townsend called him and offered that much. Townsend continued" "I said, 'The Sun have already offered you a million, haven't they?' and he said, 'No, Hello! have offered us quite a lot, but not a million, no one's offered us a million.'" OK! made the £1 million (or about $1.2 million) deal, smashing records as the most expensive celebrity photoshoot ever at the time. The Beckham wedding issue of their magazine garnered four times as many sales as usual — about 1.5 million copies!