All About The Affair Rumors That Have Plagued David And Victoria Beckham's Marriage

The Beckhams are one of the most iconic and celebrated celebrity couples. They need no introduction, but in case you've been living under a rock, here it is: David Beckham is a legendary soccer player who played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy, and his mesmerizing skills inspired the name of the 2002 film "Bend It Like Beckham." Victoria Beckham, known as "Posh Spice" of the British pop group, "The Spice Girls," is also a fashion designer and founder of the beauty brand Victoria Beckham Beauty. The couple got married in 1999 and have four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

It was love at first sight for Victoria and David, who grew up 15 minutes away from each other but only met years later at a match. Speaking about the first time he saw the Spice Girls on TV, David said on "Ellen," "I remember turning around — before I'd even met Victoria — and said, 'I want to marry that one.'" Vogue published a letter Victoria penned to her 18-year-old self, telling her that love at first sight does exist. "It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge," she wrote. "Although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy."

Despite their fairy tale romance, the Beckhams have been plagued by cheating allegations for decades. From the infamous Rebecca Loos scandal that dominated headlines, to lesser-known alleged affairs, we've broken down everything you need to know about the Beckham affair rumors.