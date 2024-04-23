Best Mascara: The 2024 List Beauty Awards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're going for a natural, everyday appearance or a glamorous, night-on-the-town effect, no makeup look is complete without the perfect swipe of mascara. As The List's guide for picking the best mascara for you explains, though, not every makeup product achieves the same look nor are they all of the same quality. Starting from 10 top selections, I've compiled the top five best mascaras of 2024 to help you choose your next holy grail lash product.

"All mascaras aren't created equally, but knowing the basics about formulas, brushes, and wands is the best place to start when shopping," Allan Avendaño, celebrity makeup artist, told The Zoe Report. "The formula is crucial for dictating how you want your lashes to appear while the brush is important for creating the desired effect."

For this list, I've compared each product on everything from its ability to volumize lashes and prevent clumps to its capacity to last throughout the day. If you're looking for ways to make your beauty routine a little greener, this list also contains cruelty-free, vegan, and eco-friendly choices. Without further ado, check out The List's favorite mascaras of the year.