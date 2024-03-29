All The Tidbits About Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Relationship You Missed On Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé's eighth studio album, "Cowboy Carter," is full of surprises. After decades of effortlessly moving through different genres, the "Halo" singer decided a country project was long overdue, so she dove head first into the genre, honoring her Louisiana roots in the process. The EP also featured some unexpected collaborators in the form of Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Post Malone. But as with every Beyoncé album, a few things remained consistent, like shoutouts to her longstanding marriage to Jay-Z.

Just a month before the album's release, the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker received the Dr. Dre Global Impact award at the 2024 Grammys. In his speech, Jay-Z called out the Recording Academy for failing to honor his wife with an Album of The Year award despite her undeniable contributions to the music industry. As the camera panned to Beyoncé, she appeared to be processing Jay-Z's words with a rather stone-faced expression that didn't give much away. However, we learned her true reaction to the snubs in "Sweet Honey Bucklin.'"

The lyrics, "A-O-T-Y, I ain't win / I ain't stuntin' 'bout them / Turn that s**t on the chin / Come back and f*** up the pen," showed that Beyoncé didn't need her hubby to stand up for her at the Grammys. Likewise, the iconic singer isn't losing sleep over the losses because she hasn't been chasing these wins in the first place, opting to focus on her artistry instead. Elsewhere, Beyoncé referred back to a tumultuous period in the celebrity couple's married life with "Jolene."