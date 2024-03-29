Louis Gossett Jr., Groundbreaking Oscar Winner, Dead At 87

Groundbreaking actor Louis Gossett Jr. has died, AP News confirms. He was 87 years old. A family member confirmed the news to the outlet, however no cause of death was given at the time of this writing.

As a well-respected actor with a diverse array of characters under his belt, Gossett was easily one of the most admired stars of his time. Best known for his performances in the TV series "Roots" and the movies "Enemy Mine," "Iron Eagle," and "An Officer and a Gentleman," Gossett also found ways to make an impact beyond breaking barriers in Hollywood. In 1964, he started a theater group with James Earl Jones and Paul Sorvino for troubled kids, as noted by The History Makers. In 2006, he founded the Eracism Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to eradicate racism, per TV Guide. But how did Gossett get to a position where he could make positive change?

Interestingly, Gossett's breakthrough into theater was happenstance. According to Britannica, he grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and set his sights on sports in high school. When he suffered from an injury, however, he couldn't play basketball for a season and his theater teacher persuaded him to audition for a play. The play, called "Take a Giant Step," followed the story of a young Black man "emerging into a bewildering adult world," as described by Concord Theatricals. Gossett landed the role, and thus made his Broadway debut in 1953 as a teenager, via IBDB, earning a Donaldson Award for best newcomer of the year for his performance. Suddenly, it seemed as though there were nothing that Gossett couldn't accomplish.