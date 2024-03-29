A Look Back At Kim Porter's Romance With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs has had several high-profile relationships with well-known women over the years, including model Kim Porter, with whom he shared three children. Their on-again-off-again romance began in 1994. Porter was already a mother to her son Quincy with R&B singer Al B. Sure, while Combs had his own son, Justin, with stylist Misa Hylton-Brim when they first met. The couple welcomed their son, Christian, in 1998 and frequently appeared at red-carpet events in the subsequent years before breaking up for one of the first times in 1999.

Years later, in 2003, Porter and Combs rekindled their relationship and welcomed their twin daughters, D'Lila Star, and Jessie James, in December 2006. Things looked promising for the celebrity couple, with them even appearing on the cover of Essence magazine together shortly before their adorable daughters arrived. During their cover story, Combs praised the "Brothers" star, gushing, "She's my muse. You know how they say it in the movies? It's corny but beautiful: She completes me." Still, in that same chat, he also confirmed that he didn't intend to marry Porter.

As the hip-hop mogul reasoned at the time, "I know she deserves to get married, but I'm just not ready." Unfortunately, their relationship bliss didn't last long, with the couple calling it quits again just a year later following an act of infidelity, which would not be the first nor only time either.