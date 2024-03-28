Diddy's Twin Daughters Enjoy Incredibly Lavish Lives

Amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal drama, all eyes are on his sons, King and Justin Combs. However, the rapper has seven kids, and among them are his twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs. After Diddy and their mother, Kim Porter, broke up in 2007, they continued to co-parent their kids until her tragic death in November 2018. But the twins were resilient and have grown to become successful models, with high aspirations for their future. Between Diddy's great success and their own, D'Lila and Jessie live an amazingly lavish lifestyle.

Their modeling careers have taken off, and in November 2023, Diddy proudly posted the cover and several photos from Galore's "Rebel Beauty Issue" on Instagram. He captioned the post, "PROUD DAD ALERT!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!! CONGRATS TO MY BABIES JESSIE AND D'LILA @THE_COMBS_TWINS ON THEIR @GALORE COVER!!"

The twins discussed fun fashion accessories, and credited their parents for inspiring them in the magazine's interview, remarking, "Our mom taught us to 'pick your battles,' which has helped us be cautious about situations we get into. Our dad told us 'Can't Stop Won't Stop,' inspiring us to never stop chasing our dreams." When asked what they think their life will be like when they turn 21, they foresaw their future as "very successful with our billion-dollar brand and having a skyrocketing modeling career." The two are certainly off to a great start so far.