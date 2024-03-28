Diddy's Twin Daughters Enjoy Incredibly Lavish Lives
Amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal drama, all eyes are on his sons, King and Justin Combs. However, the rapper has seven kids, and among them are his twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs. After Diddy and their mother, Kim Porter, broke up in 2007, they continued to co-parent their kids until her tragic death in November 2018. But the twins were resilient and have grown to become successful models, with high aspirations for their future. Between Diddy's great success and their own, D'Lila and Jessie live an amazingly lavish lifestyle.
Their modeling careers have taken off, and in November 2023, Diddy proudly posted the cover and several photos from Galore's "Rebel Beauty Issue" on Instagram. He captioned the post, "PROUD DAD ALERT!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!! CONGRATS TO MY BABIES JESSIE AND D'LILA @THE_COMBS_TWINS ON THEIR @GALORE COVER!!"
The twins discussed fun fashion accessories, and credited their parents for inspiring them in the magazine's interview, remarking, "Our mom taught us to 'pick your battles,' which has helped us be cautious about situations we get into. Our dad told us 'Can't Stop Won't Stop,' inspiring us to never stop chasing our dreams." When asked what they think their life will be like when they turn 21, they foresaw their future as "very successful with our billion-dollar brand and having a skyrocketing modeling career." The two are certainly off to a great start so far.
They are considerably wealthy
Considering Sean "Diddy" Combs' net worth is approximately at least $800 million, his children are definitely set for life. Because his twins, D'Lila Combs and Jessie Combs, are still only 17 as of this writing, their net worth is not known. However, their brothers are already extremely wealthy with Quincy Taylor Brown worth $4 million, and Justin Dior Combs reportedly has a net worth of $3 million. Quincy also manages the twins' careers.
But their daddy always takes care of them. In December 2022, Diddy not only threw them an extravagant Sweet 16 party with a science fiction theme, he also surprised his daughters with brand new, identical Range Rovers. He even had rap star Coi Leray perform at the shindig which got everyone up and hopping.
D'Lila and Jessie are always posting photos of themselves on Instagram, and the sweet 16 was among them as they shared several pics of them in white sci-fi outfits with neon pink trim. They lovingly wrote, "OUR SWEET SIXTEEN Pt.2: We had some much fun last night. Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever. Love you."
The twins have become world travelers
In November 2021, twin sisters D'Lila Combs and Jessie Combs showed they were becoming jet setters when they chronicled their journey to Italy to attend the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda show in Venice. They posted videos of their journey to their YouTube page aptly titled "The Combs Twins," and their sister Chance joined them, as the three burgeoning models got to walk the runway at the world-famous fashion show.
One fan commented, "For having a rich father these girls are more [than] humble." Speaking of their dad, Sean "Diddy" Combs, he also attended the event to support his girls. According to People, he posted a photo of him and his three daughters with the caption, "Words can't explain. LOVE." In an August 2021 Instagram post, Chance shared a photo with images of the three Combs girls on the runway. "Thank you Dolce & Gabbana! So happy and honored to be a part of your couture show! GRAZIE MILLE!" she wrote.
But the twins continued their travels as they posted photos of themselves on Instagram in February 2024, enjoying the sun and wonderful tropical weather of Costa Rica. The vacation pics illustrate that the world has now become their playground.
They're cheerleading champions
D'Lila and Jessie Combs have grown up fast. The twins attended high school at Sierra Canyon School, a private college prep high school in Chatsworth, CA. There, the go-getting twins became cheerleaders for that team. In January 2022, they posted a few pics of them in action on Instagram, and supported their school with the caption, "WE ARE SC."
The sisters also posted a photo collage of their cheering exploits on Instagram. Part of their collage showed their father attending the game in support, with overlaid text that read, "Just a proud dad cheering for his girls." In February 2024, the twins won a cheerleading competition held at Disney, making them — and their team — national champions.
The sisters wasted no time in giving the event the Instagram treatment by sharing several pictures of the team enjoying Disneyland. The first snap, of course, was a group shot of the excited girls proudly posing in front of their award statue, and the competition's banner. They proudly captioned the images with "We Are National Champssss."
They performed with their father
Although Sean "Diddy" Combs is a tycoon from all of his musical success as a rap star, he's not afraid to share the limelight with his daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs. He showed up at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards with four of his children: the twins, Chance Combs, and Justin Combs, enjoying the paparazzi's adoration as they walked the pink carpet.
D'Lila and Jessie joined him on stage as backup dancers while he performed during the event. He was later presented with the Global Icon Award by R&B queen Mary J. Blige. Combs was joined on stage by his four loving children during his acceptance speech, and the twins later helped him promote his then-new album, "The Love Album: Off the Grid."
Once again, the twins took to Instagram in September 2023 to post pictures of themselves wearing their red outfits from the awards show. They paid tribute to their father for his big win by writing, "We are soooo proud of our amazing ICONIC Dad!!! He is our hero and deserves the world. We are so happy we got to experience and celebrate this big moment with him. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH."
Their modeling career has skyrocketed
There's nothing that twin sisters D'Lila Combs and Jessie Combs can't do. Not only did they show off impressive dancing skills at the 2023 VMAs, but they've also become highly successful models. Their mother, Kim Porter, was also a model, and the sisters are following in her footsteps. Their biggest fashion show yet was the aforementioned Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy, where they wowed people with their dresses of varying styles that included patterns that clashed, frills and bows, and leopard prints among others. The two also appeared as swimsuit models in 2023 for Miami Swim Week's Liberty & Justice runway extravaganza.
The twins are always planning their next venture, as they stated in their interview with Galore. "Our creativity will play a crucial role in building our own personal brand, leveraging our family's expertise in fashion and entrepreneurship to establish a new venture," they explained. They remarked that their individualism helps establish a statement. The young women shared that, in the future, "We aim to create our own path, leveraging our individuality and talents to redefine our legacy in fashion, beauty, and business."
Though they live extraordinarily lavish lives, D'Lila and Jessie also appear humble and down to earth. With their work ethic and last name, they may just become legends in the modeling world.