The Rumored Reason Meghan Markle Ditched Pippa Middleton's Wedding

In 2017, Pippa Middleton — the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales — wed James Matthews. However, one notable person was absent from the wedding ceremony: Prince Harry's then-girlfriend, now-wife, Meghan Markle. The book "Finding Freedom" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand chronicles Harry and Meghan's relationship. According to that biography, Pippa was unsure about inviting them: "The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton's vows on May 20, 2017. Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress's presence alongside [Prince] Harry might overshadow the main event."

Meghan didn't end up attending Pippa's wedding, but she was at the reception. A detail about the reception shared in "Finding Freedom" is the controversial, untraditional seating chart. Although Meghan and Harry attended the event together, they — along with all other couples in attendance — were seated at different tables.

"Finding Freedom" asserts that Meghan planned on being at the ceremony too, putting together a "stylish without being splashy" outfit. However, when The Sun published a piece titled "It's Meghan v. Pippa in the ... Wedding of the Rears" on Pippa's wedding day, Meghan chose to refrain from going.