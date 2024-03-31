How Blake Shelton Ex Miranda Lambert Is Reportedly Causing Trouble For Gwen Stefani

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced the end of their 4-year marriage in July 2015 through a statement shared with Us Weekly. Later in the year, Shelton started dating his fellow "The Voice" coach, Gwen Stefani, who had ended her nearly 13-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale in 2015. The "God's Country" singer popped the question in October 2020, and they tied the knot in July 2021.And it appears Lambert is still not a fan of Stefani's.

Before Shelton and Stefani started dating, it was hard to picture them together because their personalities were worlds apart. However, over the years, they've grown and changed together. One noticeable change in Stefani since dating Shelton is her willingness to try out country music after being a primarily pop artist, which has ruffled some feathers, with the most notable reportedly being Lambert. Since 2016, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker has collaborated with her husband on a handful of old-fashioned country songs and they continued their streak of releases in 2024 with "Purple Irises."

In a press release shared by Today, the couple explained the idea behind the track. "'Purple Irises' is a song that comes from the idea that, when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth," the release read. "We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together." While they are busy seemingly sowing the seeds of Stefani's arrival into the country music industry, Lambert is reportedly trying her best to keep her away.