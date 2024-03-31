How Blake Shelton Ex Miranda Lambert Is Reportedly Causing Trouble For Gwen Stefani
Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced the end of their 4-year marriage in July 2015 through a statement shared with Us Weekly. Later in the year, Shelton started dating his fellow "The Voice" coach, Gwen Stefani, who had ended her nearly 13-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale in 2015. The "God's Country" singer popped the question in October 2020, and they tied the knot in July 2021.And it appears Lambert is still not a fan of Stefani's.
Before Shelton and Stefani started dating, it was hard to picture them together because their personalities were worlds apart. However, over the years, they've grown and changed together. One noticeable change in Stefani since dating Shelton is her willingness to try out country music after being a primarily pop artist, which has ruffled some feathers, with the most notable reportedly being Lambert. Since 2016, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker has collaborated with her husband on a handful of old-fashioned country songs and they continued their streak of releases in 2024 with "Purple Irises."
In a press release shared by Today, the couple explained the idea behind the track. "'Purple Irises' is a song that comes from the idea that, when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth," the release read. "We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together." While they are busy seemingly sowing the seeds of Stefani's arrival into the country music industry, Lambert is reportedly trying her best to keep her away.
Miranda Lambert has reportedly bad mouthed Gwen Stefani to country music artists
In March 2023, an insider told RadarOnline that Miranda Lambert and her close friends, Ashley McBryde and Marren Morris, were trying their hardest to ensure Gwen Stefani knew she wasn't welcome in the country music industry. "These country gals take offense that a pop star would have the gall to even want to be a country singer," they dished. "They put in these subtle digs" like "making fun of Gwen's singing, her bleach-blond hair, and overall style, which they think is tacky."
According to the source, the three women were pulling a "Mean Girl-esque" move where they would subtly shade Stefani and speak negatively of her to other country artists. Luckily for the "Just A Girl" singer, she has a respected artist like Blake Shelton backing her. The confidant claimed that Shelton's close group of country music friends had been warm and welcoming to his wife and had even offered to write a few songs to set her up for success.
However, another source told RadarOnline that Stefani and Shelton were at odds over the creative process of her country album. They claimed that the "Boys 'Round Here" singer wanted to bring his expertise to the album-making process, but his wife didn't appreciate his interference. The insider added that Shelton was hurt because he had helped her connect with big names in the industry, only to be left out of the process. Shelton reportedly felt she was out of her depth and didn't want her first country project to be a failure.
The two women have supposedly shared a rollercoaster relationship
Miranda Lambert and Gwen Stefani's relationship reportedly got off to a rocky start. Shortly after Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance came to light in 2015, a source told E! that the news didn't take Lambert by surprise because she felt the pair had always been overly friendly. However, a year later, another insider told E! that the "The Sweet Escape" singer and Lambert couldn't help but commend each other's talents.
They further noted that Stefani couldn't be happier that Lambert had welcomed new love into her love with her now ex-boyfriend Anderson East. The confidant added that Stefani was a highly non-confrontational person so she looked forward to smooth sailing with Lambert from there on out. At the time, that seemed possible because the source revealed that the "Bluebird" songstress was equally chuffed about Stefani and Shelton's thriving relationship. Unfortunately, it seems like time didn't entirely heal Lambert's wounds.
In 2017, an insider told Life & Style,"The cold-blooded way Blake blindsided her with divorce, drove her out of his life, and then shoved his romance with Gwen [Stefani] in her face is something that will scar her forever," they continued. "It still burns her." Lambert only seems to have publicly spoken about Stefani during her 2018 HITS Daily Double interview, where she shared that she once refused to continue an interview because the outlet seemed more interested in getting her to spill the beans about Stefani than her music.