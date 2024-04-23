Best Body Lotion: The 2024 List Beauty Awards
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The products in your daily skincare routine may center around your face, but don't neglect the rest of your body! After all, your skin is your largest organ and deserves just as much care. Moisturizing the skin on your entire body is one of the ways to keep your skin healthy as you age, and for many, it's just a nicer feeling when your skin feels soft and supple.
Not all the skin on your body is created the same, as it's thicker in some places than others (think: the skin under your eyes vs. on your elbows). When it comes to choosing a good body lotion, you want something that will leave your skin feeling smooth and strong. It'll likely be a lotion that's on the thicker side when compared to what you use on your face, and there's likely to be more scent options in a body lotion since perfumes can irritate the more delicate skin on your face.
Eliminating face lotions as candidates for the rest of your body still leaves you with a dizzying array of options. With all the options out there, I first tested ten top body lotions from Sephora, and then whittled it down to the best five. From splurge to steal and unscented to delightfully fragrant, they will all leave your skin feeling healthy and hydrated for hours at a time.
Best overall: Alo Superfruit Body Lotion
The Alo Superfruit Body Lotion is a part of their Clean Glow Body System line of products, which also includes a body wash, an oil, and a body mist. While it undoubtedly works well with those products, it is fantastic on its own. It rubs in well and absorbs quickly. The weight of the luxe-feeling cream is definitely in the Goldilocks zone as it's not too thick or too thin. Applying the lotion after a shower left my skin feeling super-soft for hours afterward, and it has a fresh, slightly sweet citrus meets vanilla scent to it that is long-lasting but not overpowering. Two quarter-sized dollops were plenty for my whole body, so it seems it will last a long time. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.
The superfruit that gives the lotion its name is amla, an Indian gooseberry. It's a powerful antioxidant that strengthens, protects, and moisturizes skin. The lotion also has arnica, though without the typically strong pine-like scent, and arnica can help soothe irritated or inflamed skin. But wait, there's more! It has both avocado and coconut oil in it, which both help boost hydration and keep your skin moisturized.
Purchase Alo Superfruit Body Lotion from Sephora for about $28.
Best splurge: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
The skincare company Sol de Janeiro has a massive social media following, and they're perhaps best known for their Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Selena Gomez is a fan, as is Blake Lively. Its name comes from the Portuguese term for, as you might guess, the booty, and it's actually pronounced "boom boom."
Whatever you call it, it works! While the name might make you think it's just for your behind, it's designed as a full-body lotion. I was impressed by its thick, velvety feel and how well it absorbed. I noticed a little shimmer on my skin in the sunlight, thanks to the mica in it. It uses guaraná extract, which has lots of caffeine and antioxidants, which helps your skin feel fuller, brighter, and smoother. It also uses cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil, which helps nourish and strengthen skin. This product gets bonus points for sustainability; when you run out, you can get a refill pod instead of a whole new tub.
It has the Sol de Janeiro signature scent with notes of pistachio, almond, vanilla, and sandalwood that, to me, smells like summer and the beach. It's definitely the strongest scented lotion on the list, and it's a love-it-or-hate-it fragrance. It's definitely worth sampling first to know where you fall on that spectrum before buying a full tub.
Purchase Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream from Sephora for about $48.
Best scent: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream
Glow Recipe was co-founded and is still co-owned by Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, who are both from South Korea. Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream was inspired by a Korean tradition of using chilled watermelon rinds as a soothing and hydrating skin treatment. It really does smell like you're rubbing your skin with watermelon when you put on this lotion with its sweet, summery, and unmistakable scent. However, the watermelon isn't just for making your skin smell amazing (though it does that particularly well).
The watermelon seed butter and extract in the lotion have powerful properties, and Lee explained to W why watermelon is a standout skincare ingredient: "Watermelon [has] 92% water content and is rich in vitamins A, B6 and C, amino acids and lycopene. It's also incredibly antioxidant-rich and is a great hydrating and soothing ingredient for skin year-round." Along with the benefits of the watermelon, the hyaluronic acid in the lotion helps pull moisture from the air into your skin, helping give the lotion its long-lasting impact. They also use hibiscus AHA, which has exfoliating and toning properties.
The lotion has a thick, whipped cream texture, though it doesn't feel heavy when you put it on. A little went a long way, leaving my skin feeling silky and soft. And I couldn't stop smelling my hands. That watermelon scent is heavenly!
Purchase Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream from Sephora for about $26.
Best budget: Youth to the People Superfood Omega Hand + Body Lotion
While the price for the Youth to the People Superfood Omega Hand + Body Lotion might at first seem like it's on the higher end, keep in mind that it's twice as large as many of the others so its price per ounce ($3.66) makes it the cheapest on this list. It's lightweight but not runny, and it spreads easily with no greasy or oily feel. I actively looked forward to putting it on because of how good it made my skin feel.
The lotion has the brand's signature scent: "Elevated Self." If, like me, you're not sure what that means scent-wise, it translates to a pleasant fresh, green, cedar-like fragrance that's not overwhelming. The creamy lotion uses mango seed butter and jojoba seed oil to keep skin hydrated for hours, and the superfoods in the name are the kale, spinach, and green tea extracts that have a variety of antioxidants, which help protect and strengthen your skin barrier.
Purchase Youth to the People Superfood Omega Hand + Body Lotion from Sephora for about $48.
Best sustainable and fragrance free: Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream
If you're someone who has gone through the work to find the signature perfume that's just right for you, you probably don't want your body lotion battling that scent. Problem solved with Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream. It's a fragrance-free, rich lotion that melts into your skin and doesn't leave any lingering film behind. I put it on after an evening shower and woke up with skin that still felt supple and smooth.
The star of the show with this lotion is the company's signature squalane oil, which works as a replacement for squalene, which some skincare companies source from shark livers. Biossance's squalane, derived from sugarcane, mimics our body's natural oils and provides intense hydration. They've paired that hydrating power with coffee, which can help tighten and plump your skin.
Biossance is a plant-based skincare company, and they're partners with Oceana, an international ocean conservation advocacy group. Not only do they use vegan ingredients, but they also package products in 100% recyclable and renewable material, including boxes made from sugarcane. They're dedicated to creating their products as efficiently as possible when it comes to water and energy use, and their goal is to be 100% recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2030.
Purchase Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream from Sephora for about $30.