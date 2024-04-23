Best Body Lotion: The 2024 List Beauty Awards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The products in your daily skincare routine may center around your face, but don't neglect the rest of your body! After all, your skin is your largest organ and deserves just as much care. Moisturizing the skin on your entire body is one of the ways to keep your skin healthy as you age, and for many, it's just a nicer feeling when your skin feels soft and supple.

Not all the skin on your body is created the same, as it's thicker in some places than others (think: the skin under your eyes vs. on your elbows). When it comes to choosing a good body lotion, you want something that will leave your skin feeling smooth and strong. It'll likely be a lotion that's on the thicker side when compared to what you use on your face, and there's likely to be more scent options in a body lotion since perfumes can irritate the more delicate skin on your face.

Eliminating face lotions as candidates for the rest of your body still leaves you with a dizzying array of options. With all the options out there, I first tested ten top body lotions from Sephora, and then whittled it down to the best five. From splurge to steal and unscented to delightfully fragrant, they will all leave your skin feeling healthy and hydrated for hours at a time.