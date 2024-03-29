Ivanka Trump Nails Spring 2024's Hottest Color Trend At Miami Open (But Jared Dropped The Ball)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nowadays, Ivanka Trump is probably most known for being former president Donald Trump's daughter. However, she used to have her own fashion brand named after herself. Although she shut it down in 2018 (after a variety of controversies), she still has a foot in the door of what's fashionable. For example, at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in March 2024, Ivanka wore a butter yellow dress by the brand Self-Portrait, which is sold by Saks Fifth Avenue. The long-sleeved dress is classified as "midi-length" and includes a line of buttons up the front. The product description also reads, "This charming piece features flared cuffs and a fluted hem, adding a feminine touch."

Ivanka showed that she is on trend with this look, as butter yellow is a hot color at the moment. Glamour reported that it was seen at Spring 2024 fashion shows for labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, and Tory Burch, among others. This isn't the first time a shade of yellow has had a recent resurgence — in 2023, Hailey Bieber upgraded the chrome manicure trend with lemonade nails. However, butter yellow is a softer, less bold shade of the same hue.

However, despite Ivanka's on-trend look, her husband Jared Kushner's more casual outfit didn't dazzle.