Ivanka Trump Nails Spring 2024's Hottest Color Trend At Miami Open (But Jared Dropped The Ball)
Nowadays, Ivanka Trump is probably most known for being former president Donald Trump's daughter. However, she used to have her own fashion brand named after herself. Although she shut it down in 2018 (after a variety of controversies), she still has a foot in the door of what's fashionable. For example, at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in March 2024, Ivanka wore a butter yellow dress by the brand Self-Portrait, which is sold by Saks Fifth Avenue. The long-sleeved dress is classified as "midi-length" and includes a line of buttons up the front. The product description also reads, "This charming piece features flared cuffs and a fluted hem, adding a feminine touch."
Ivanka showed that she is on trend with this look, as butter yellow is a hot color at the moment. Glamour reported that it was seen at Spring 2024 fashion shows for labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, and Tory Burch, among others. This isn't the first time a shade of yellow has had a recent resurgence — in 2023, Hailey Bieber upgraded the chrome manicure trend with lemonade nails. However, butter yellow is a softer, less bold shade of the same hue.
However, despite Ivanka's on-trend look, her husband Jared Kushner's more casual outfit didn't dazzle.
Jared Kushner's casual 'fit was a snoozer
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner live a lavish life, but you wouldn't be able to tell based on Kushner's Miami Open 2024 fashion. His uber-casual look included jeans and a navy sweater. Per photos shared by Hola!, it's similar to the outfit he wore at 2023's Miami Grand Prix — another sporting event where Ivanka absolutely outshone him since she wore a stunning, colorful minidress by Emilio Pucci for the event's afterparty and concert.
A write-up in Business Insider pointed out how much Ivanka's outfits have changed since she stepped back from her role in Donald Trump's political career. Instead of donning prim, business casual looks in most of her Instagram posts, she's showing off in bolder outfits. One example is a two-piece sequin outfit that she shared on Instagram. That look, which was for Kim Kardashian's birthday party in 2023, included a skirt with a long slit. Therefore, the question is, will Kushner be able to keep up with Ivanka's trendy new style? So far, it doesn't look like it.