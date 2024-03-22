Harry & Meghan's Wish For Kate Middleton's Privacy Amid Cancer Diagnosis Is So Ironic

Following Catherine, Princess of Wales' tragic announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer, touching well-wishes flooded in for the royal from across the globe. Her brother- and sister-in-law — Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex — were among those reacting to the sad news that Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery found evidence of cancer. As she explained in a video posted to her social media accounts on March 22, 2024, the princess was undergoing preventative chemotherapy as a result.

Amongst those sending love to Kate was British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who shared a message on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," his message read. While many royal watchers were probably expecting Sunak to share a statement, they maybe weren't expecting Harry and Meghan to speak out so publicly.

Despite a rocky relationship between the Sussexes and Kate and William, Prince of Wales, speak out they did. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," their spokesperson told Harper's Bazaar. While we're sure their thoughts were crafted with sincere love for their extended family members, some couldn't help but point out the irony in their message.