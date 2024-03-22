Harry & Meghan's Wish For Kate Middleton's Privacy Amid Cancer Diagnosis Is So Ironic
Following Catherine, Princess of Wales' tragic announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer, touching well-wishes flooded in for the royal from across the globe. Her brother- and sister-in-law — Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex — were among those reacting to the sad news that Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery found evidence of cancer. As she explained in a video posted to her social media accounts on March 22, 2024, the princess was undergoing preventative chemotherapy as a result.
Amongst those sending love to Kate was British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who shared a message on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," his message read. While many royal watchers were probably expecting Sunak to share a statement, they maybe weren't expecting Harry and Meghan to speak out so publicly.
Despite a rocky relationship between the Sussexes and Kate and William, Prince of Wales, speak out they did. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," their spokesperson told Harper's Bazaar. While we're sure their thoughts were crafted with sincere love for their extended family members, some couldn't help but point out the irony in their message.
Harry and Meghan's message for Kate Middleton raised some eyebrows
Following the release of Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's statement about Kate Middleton in the wake of her diagnosis announcement, social media was flooded with hot takes. Not all were thrilled by the phrasing in the couple's well-wishes. One particular word many took issue with? "privacy." It's no secret the two haven't exactly brought much privacy to the royal family's door, including blasting them in a tell-all interview with "Oprah" before Harry took swipes at his family members in his very revealing autobiography, "Spare."
"Wishing Kate and William to be left '.... privately and in peace...' says Meghan and Harry. So glad Kate's 'privacy' didn't involve @Oprah, an obnoxious James Corden interview, Netflix saga and a 'tell all' book," one person commented on X, formerly Twitter. "Now Harry and Meghan DARE to say they hope she can heal in privacy! I'm astounded," another X user shared.
However, others shared sympathy for the couple, suggesting their message wishing Kate the privacy they were never granted was sincere. "She shouldn't have had to do this. Harry and Meghan went through all this invasion of privacy and decided enough was enough. Hopefully this experience finally makes people [sympathize] with Harry," a third person wrote on X in response to Kate's video. It remains to be seen if Harry and Meghan's olive branch during such a difficult time could finally bring Harry and William, and the whole of the royal family, closer again.