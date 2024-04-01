What Justin Timberlake's Rumored Mistress Nicole Appleton Said About Britney Spears' Claims

Britney Spears' surprising memoir, "The Woman In Me," made several stunning revelations about her relationship with Justin Timberlake. According to the "Toxic" singer, Timberlake cheated on her during their Y2K relationship. Spears shared that Timberlake stepped out on her with a fellow celebrity, though out of respect for the woman's current life and family, the Grammy Award winner refused to mention her name. However, internet sleuths would quickly dig up an old article that seemingly suggests singer Nicole Appleton was the mistress in question.

Appleton joined the British pop girl group All Saints in 1996 and was still a part of the quartet when Spears and Timberlake began their relationship in 1999. In 2000, photographers in London caught Timberlake and Appleton walking together and inside a car, seemingly trying to avoid the relentless cameras. The newspaper clipping claimed that the pair had snuck away to his hotel room. Appleton has not confirmed nor denied whether this link to Timberlake is what Spears was referencing. However, she did make an interesting move following the memoir's October 2023 release.