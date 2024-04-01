Donald Trump's Questionable Reputation On The Golf Course Doesn't Surprise Us

When Donald Trump isn't appearing at campaign rallies or arranging photo ops, he can usually be found on the golf course. And when he isn't on the green, he's touting his accomplishments about it. For instance, during the week of March 12, 2024, he won both the Club Championship and the Senior Club Championship, to add to the Super Senior Championship he won earlier in the year — not bad for a 77-year-old player. His supporters agree: "Trump is a machine. With all of the campaigning and fighting against frivolous lawsuits, he still has the mental and physical strength to go out there and shoot great golf," responded a fan to Trump's Instagram account. (The lawsuits in question include the New York business fraud verdict, in which Trump was hit with a massive fine and business ban.)

Detractors, however, point out one little detail: Those championships were won at the Trump International Golf Club. It's just one of the many little ways in which the former POTUS "fudges and foozles and fluffs" about his game, according to the book "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump." Author Rick Reilly writes, "To say 'Donald Trump cheats' is like saying 'Michael Phelps swims.' [...] He cheats whether you like it or not."

Trump is actually a skilled player; the great Jack Nicklaus himself once said in an interview, "Of the [presidents] I've played with, Trump is probably the best." But in a sport where integrity is prized above all, Trump's rep for tipping games in his favor is troubling — though not surprising.