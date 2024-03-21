Biden's Sly Joke About Donald Trump's Money Woes Is Sure To Sting

As former President Donald Trump has learned the hard way, if you're willing to dish it out, you'll have to be willing to take it. Trump found himself on the receiving end of some digs on March 20, 2024, when current President Joe Biden addressed his political opponent's ongoing New York fraud case woes at a campaign event in Dallas, Texas.

The painful truth from that night? There's nothing quite like the sting of a burn rooted in cold, hard facts. One day after Trump's attorneys revealed that the ex-POTUS could not secure funds to pay court-ordered penalties related to his highly publicized civil fraud case, Biden took the opportunity to dig at the man vying for his position in November 2024.

"Just the other day, this defeated-looking man came up to me and said, 'Mr. President, I need your help. I'm in crushing debt. I'm completely wiped out.' Donald, I'm sorry. I can't help you," Biden quipped to a laughing audience of around 100 supporters (via Newsweek).