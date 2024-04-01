Anderson Cooper's Beef With Piers Morgan, Explained

Anderson Cooper and Piers Morgan may not be the first two celebrities you think of when you think of feuding famous faces, but they have quite the beef that goes back years. The drama appears to have started when both men were working at CNN. Cooper's one of the network's most famous journalists and is still with the network as of April 2024, while Morgan hosted "Piers Morgan Tonight" from 2011 until 2014. It was the year Morgan left the network when he made his thoughts on Cooper clear, and needless to say, they were less than complimentary.

Writing for The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan trashed his former co-worker and admitted he told CNN's president at the time, Jeff Zucker, that he thought Cooper should be replaced by Megyn Kelly, who actually turned down a CNN contract. "[Cooper] is stiff in a studio and gets annihilated in the ratings every night by [Bill] O'Reilly," Morgan wrote of his ex-coworker.

But that wasn't all. Speaking to Politico that same month, the former "America's Got Talent" judge suggested "Piers Morgan Tonight" following Cooper's show may have been one of the reasons it ended, as he claimed it wasn't a great lead in. "Anderson is a great field reporter, but does he drive big ratings at CNN outside of a big news cycle? I don't see any evidence of it," Morgan said. He added, "I think he's pretty good at what he does. But was he the golden boy everybody thought he was? I didn't see much evidence of that in ratings."