Best Sunscreen: The 2024 List Beauty Awards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know by now that sunscreen is the most important step of a good beauty routine. In an effort to thwart dreaded sun damage to the skin, it's best to forego foundations with SPF and work the real deal, sunscreen, into your daily rotation for the proper protection.

Choosing the perfect sunscreen to fit into said beauty routine hasn't always been so easy. For anyone who had Coppertone Water Babies slathered onto their face (and inadvertently into their eyes) as a kid, sunscreen may have once felt more like a chore than self care. The good news is we've come a long way from the sticky, white-cast lotion of yore with plenty of innovative sunscreen options that work more seamlessly with your skincare.

Still, with a market as saturated as ever, finding the right sunscreen for you can feel a little daunting. I tested 10 top-rated sunscreens for their skin benefits, wearability and performance, and narrowed down five top picks, with one sunscreen shining bright above the rest.