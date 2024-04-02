Inside General Hospital Stars Steve Burton And Bradford Anderson's Tight Friendship

Stoic hitman Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) has faced death many times on "General Hospital," but could always rely on computer hacking genius, Daman Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) — aka The Jackal — who time and again pulled Jason's bacon from out of the fire. With his use of archaic words and expeditious speech pattern, Spinelli became unlikely friends with Jason, whom he often refers to as "Stone Cold."

Similarly, the actors have become besties ever since Anderson debuted in 2006. Burton left the show in 2012 and returned in 2017 but was let go in 2021 for refusing to adhere to the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and fans were worried that he would be recast. Fortunately, that didn't happen and once the mandate was lifted, it didn't take long for him to return to "GH," in a stint that's thankfully longer than we expected.

In a June 2013 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Burton referenced the odd pairing of his and Anderson's characters, remarking, "The relationship [the characters] formed, I don't think [the producers] were expecting it, and [Anderson] and I started working together so much that we just became really great friends, also." Burton recalled that because of Spinelli's wild dialogue, it was thought the character wouldn't last long, no matter who was cast. "But Bradford came in and nailed it and there was such a great juxtaposition of him being ... I don't know, I want to say him being the crazy and wacky guy and me being the straight guy."