Steve Burton Confirms His General Hospital Return Will Last Longer Than Anyone Expected

Actor Steve Burton's exit from "Days of Our Lives" was great news for "General Hospital" fans as he returned to his career-defining role as beloved hitman Jason Morgan with the March 4 episode, amid bullets flying. His return came sooner than we expected because Burton had made a comment on his podcast "Daily Drama" – which he co-hosts with castmate Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli) — on January 31 that he didn't know when his character would appear on the show. Fans were worried that his return wouldn't be for very long because the details of his contract with the sudser hadn't been publicly disclosed.

Burton addressed fan concerns on the March 13 installment of "Daily Drama," and attempted to quell the rampant fan rumors all across social media. "Nothing they're posting is even remotely true," he stated, noting that fans are getting into arguments about his "GH" status, as well as what's going to happen to Jason. "They said that I only signed a three-month contract, and then I'm dying," he said with a smirk. He then clarified things by stating, "Hey, guess what? It's a two-year contract, and I'm not dying," to which Anderson gleefully responded, "Huzzah!" Burton excitedly then exclaimed, "You heard it here first!"

But upon learning of Jason's return, several characters had some baffling responses, and while Port Charles descends into chaos, he's going to have his hands full.