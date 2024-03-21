Steve Burton Confirms His General Hospital Return Will Last Longer Than Anyone Expected
Actor Steve Burton's exit from "Days of Our Lives" was great news for "General Hospital" fans as he returned to his career-defining role as beloved hitman Jason Morgan with the March 4 episode, amid bullets flying. His return came sooner than we expected because Burton had made a comment on his podcast "Daily Drama" – which he co-hosts with castmate Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli) — on January 31 that he didn't know when his character would appear on the show. Fans were worried that his return wouldn't be for very long because the details of his contract with the sudser hadn't been publicly disclosed.
Burton addressed fan concerns on the March 13 installment of "Daily Drama," and attempted to quell the rampant fan rumors all across social media. "Nothing they're posting is even remotely true," he stated, noting that fans are getting into arguments about his "GH" status, as well as what's going to happen to Jason. "They said that I only signed a three-month contract, and then I'm dying," he said with a smirk. He then clarified things by stating, "Hey, guess what? It's a two-year contract, and I'm not dying," to which Anderson gleefully responded, "Huzzah!" Burton excitedly then exclaimed, "You heard it here first!"
But upon learning of Jason's return, several characters had some baffling responses, and while Port Charles descends into chaos, he's going to have his hands full.
Only Carly believes in Jason's innocence
We're very excited that Steve Burton's return to "General Hospital" isn't going to end sooner than we thought. He partially addressed where he'd been after Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) had his wife Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) patch him up in his hiding spot at the Quartermaine boathouse in the March 16 episode. We previously saw him push the arm of his sniper pal Hamish (Chris Gann), sparing former boss Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) life. But as the two tried to escape, Hamish shot detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zaprogna), and Jason had no choice but to subsequently kill the baddie, taking a bullet himself.
In a flashback, it was revealed that Jason escaped the cave-in in Greece and ended up at Quantico, where FBI agent John "Jagger" Cates (Adam J. Harrington) blackmailed him into working for the government as a contractor. If he refused, evidence about his RICO violations would land him in jail. Unfortunately, everyone believes that Jason shot Dante — who's in critical condition — with only his bestie Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) believing he would never do that. Sadly, Sonny, Jason's ex-wife Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), and even ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbs) believe that he did it, which has disgusted the fans. You would think that those who knew him well would feel the same way as Carly, but that's not the case.
Everything seems to be spiraling out of control in Port Charles, worrying us about what's going to happen next!