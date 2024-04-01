The Reported Request From William And Kate That Meghan Markle Isn't Giving In To

The relationship between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and William, Prince of Wales has become increasingly complicated and strained in the years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duty. There could be a way for the brothers to make up. Reportedly, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales want Harry and Meghan to come to the U.K. as a family, including their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to work things out. Reportedly, that's a no-go for Meghan, though.

Tom Quinn, who has written several books about the royal family, told The Mirror about the purported invite from William and Kate as well as its rejection. "There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the U.K.," he said. Was the whole family invited because having the kids there would prevent the adults from getting into any big fights? Whatever the reason for the possible olive branch invite from the Wales family to the Sussexes, it may be that Harry and Meghan are holding out on a reconciliation with William and Kate until they get an apology.

It may also be that Meghan is hesitant to return to a place where she felt so much unhappiness and stress. It could take a lot for her to want to return to that level of scrutiny, and trying to deal with taking care of two young children at the same time could prove overwhelming.