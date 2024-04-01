Harry And Meghan Want This One Thing From Kate And William Before A Reconciliation Can Happen

For years, many royal watchers have been hoping for a reconciliation between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family. In particular, Harry and his brother, William, Prince of Wales have been locked in a bitter feud, resulting in plenty of mudslinging — particularly from the Sussexs.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 and have made some serious allegations against the family since. Amongst them, Meghan accused unnamed royals of having racially insensitive conversations about the skin color of their son, Archie, before he was born (claims the late Queen Elizabeth II fought back against). Plus, there was that admission about a physical fight that went down between Harry and William, which Harry divulged in his tell-all book, "Spare."

Even after all that (and plenty more) drama, royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that Harry would still consider making up with his family. But only on the condition he gets an apology, specifically from his brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. "[Harry] wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship, but he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first," Quinn claimed while speaking to Mirror. "He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive."