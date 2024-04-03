Nicole Kidman Opened Up About The Cosmetic Procedure She Regrets

Sometimes, a cosmetic procedure doesn't work out the way you'd expect. Plenty of celebrities have lamented about the procedures they've had done, such as Jessica Simpson regretting tummy tucks and lip fillers. Nicole Kidman is another glamorous A-lister who had some cosmetic work done that she wasn't happy with in the end. But, before telling the world about that tough experience, the actor claimed that she'd never had Botox.

After the 2007 Oscars, people speculated that Kidman had had Botox injections. In an interview with Marie Claire conducted later that same year, she said, regarding gossipy stories, "I actually don't read them. To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. And I'm very proud to say that." Kidman didn't judge anyone else for partaking but it wasn't for her.

As the Aussie native reasoned, "I personally believe in physical health because of the way I was raised." Not everyone believed her statements about abstaining from Botox. After that interview, Radar created a crass fake cover with Kidman's face on a Barbie-type body for an article on celebrity plastic surgery (via HuffPost). A few years later, the actor confirmed that she had eventually tried Botox, but it didn't have the desired effect.