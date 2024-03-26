Jessica Simpson Opened Up About A Cosmetic Procedure That Left Her With Regret

Jessica Simpson has been vocal about her regret surrounding her cosmetic procedures over the years, even seemingly minimal ones. Sadly, throughout her career, the singer was heavily ridiculed for her appearance, with people frequently commenting on her body.

In her February 2020 memoir, "Open Book," the fashion designer reflected on her struggles with body image, writing, "I beat myself up about how fat I am before I gave the world a chance to." Though she now has a much more positive outlook on weight loss today, pressure such as this may have led the blond bombshell to make some body alterations.

Simpson again shared in the memoir that she underwent two tummy tucks in 2015 after giving birth to her three children with her husband, Eric Simpson. She first had a partial tummy tuck and the complete procedure just two months later, against her doctor's orders. Sadly, this led to complications and an infection. "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside. Really, it's about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out," she wrote in "Open Book."

While that was a much more severe case of Simpson's procedures going wrong, getting lip fillers was one beautification method she had made to her face that also left Simpson disappointed.