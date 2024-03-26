Jessica Simpson Opened Up About A Cosmetic Procedure That Left Her With Regret
Jessica Simpson has been vocal about her regret surrounding her cosmetic procedures over the years, even seemingly minimal ones. Sadly, throughout her career, the singer was heavily ridiculed for her appearance, with people frequently commenting on her body.
In her February 2020 memoir, "Open Book," the fashion designer reflected on her struggles with body image, writing, "I beat myself up about how fat I am before I gave the world a chance to." Though she now has a much more positive outlook on weight loss today, pressure such as this may have led the blond bombshell to make some body alterations.
Simpson again shared in the memoir that she underwent two tummy tucks in 2015 after giving birth to her three children with her husband, Eric Simpson. She first had a partial tummy tuck and the complete procedure just two months later, against her doctor's orders. Sadly, this led to complications and an infection. "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside. Really, it's about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out," she wrote in "Open Book."
While that was a much more severe case of Simpson's procedures going wrong, getting lip fillers was one beautification method she had made to her face that also left Simpson disappointed.
Simpson underwent lip fillers that may have been too big
Jessica Simpson was the subject of rumors surrounding her noticeably fuller lips in the early 2000s. In a 2006 interview with Glamour, the "With You" performer admitted that she had gotten lip fillers, though she was unhappy with the results. "I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades — it went away in like four months. My lips are back to what they were. Thank God! It looked fake to me. I didn't like that," she explained.
According to West Michigan Plastic Surgery, Restylane, a dermal filler, can last anywhere from six to 18 months. However, when injected into the lips, it does not last nearly as long. This may be frustrating for some, but in Simpson's case, the short span of her injections seemed to be a relief for her.
Her pout was once again a topic in January 2012 when Simpson shared a photo on Twitter of puffy lips, only this time, Simpson's changing looks were due to her expecting her first child. She captioned the image, "Woke up looking like the lip injection fairy visited me in the night! Is this how pregnancy face begins?! Yikes," (via E! Online). Another social media photo would cause a stir six years later for similar reasons.
Some believed Simpson may have gotten fillers again due to a selfie
Unfortunately for Jessica Simpson, the "Employee of the Month" actor couldn't escape the injectable accusations. In May 2018, the entrepreneur was once again called out after sharing an Instagram selfie, which some believed showcased filled-in lips. One commenter boldly wrote, "You are such a naturally beautiful woman! Why overdo the lip/facial filler!? We All know you don't need it! Xoxo," (via Allure). Though she didn't confirm nor deny the allegations, given her first unsatisfactory experience with Restylane, there is a possibility that the pop vocalist has not gone that route again.
No matter what beauty regimen the former reality star is utilizing these days, there is no doubt that Simpson has undergone a stunning transformation. The Dessert beauty brand founder has excelled throughout her career. Thankfully, the critique of her looks and her own cosmetic decisions have not kept her down.