Lara Trump's Easter Dress Is Her Worst-Dressed Look Yet

Lara Trump took to Instagram on March 31, posting an Easter picture of her and husband Eric Trump posing with their two kids. "The egg hunters let mom and dad pose with them for one picture. Update: no golden egg but way too much candy," she wrote. Thousands of followers wished the family a happy holiday as one wrote, "Happy Easter, Trump Family!!." However, one person pointed something out that has the internet rattled, writing, "That dress though...cringe."

The fan was responding to Lara's white dress, which had what appeared to be either a large white hat or material made to resemble a flattened rose planted squarely on the front. Another follower criticized Lara, saying, "You are gorgeous, Laura [sic], but that dress is a NO! Sorry!" But most of the responders shared glad tidings, and among the well-wishers were a few who liked her outfit, with one saying, "Beautiful dress!!!"

Trump's followers were much more scathing over on X, formerly Twitter, where she posted the same photo. A fan hilariously responded to it with, "People dress like a milk bottle for Easter?" Baffled X users tried to figure out what the protruding design was supposed to be. One follower hysterically responded that they thought it was an Easter bonnet, while another offered: "Advice, dress appropriately next year." Nevertheless, several responses were positive and shared "Happy Easter" wishes.