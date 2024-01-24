Lara Trump's Most Controversial Outfits Of All Time
When you marry into a family as ubiquitous and powerful as the Trumps, every aspect of your life is suddenly placed under an intensely scrutinous microscope — one's fashion choices certainly being no exception. No misguided decision, unflattering fit, or questionable content goes unnoticed when the wearer is on a global stage. Lara Trump has racked up quite a few closet controversies since marrying into the Trump family in 2014.
Lara Trump is the wife of former president Donald Trump's second-youngest son, Eric Trump. Following family tradition, Lara and Eric married in a Floridian ceremony at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate after dating for six years. The couple has built their own family since then, adopting three dogs and having two children: a boy, Eric "Luke" Trump, in 2017 and a daughter, Carolina Dorothy Trump, in 2019.
The former TV producer and personality has impressively dedicated herself to her physical fitness since having two children. Still, history shows that no amount of physical endurance or strength can save someone from a tacky outfit or two. Here are some of the most controversial.
Lara Trump's daring New Year's Eve dress turned divisive
Lara Trump started off 2024 on a daring foot in a white, bejeweled Oscar Lopez gown featuring a plunging neckline, feathered cuffs, and a slit that went up to her belly button, revealing a nude, bedazzled bodysuit underneath. The wife of Eric Trump and mother of two posted a compilation video of her walking through her father-in-law's lavish party on her Instagram, crediting Lopez in the caption for the "totally insane dress."
Users were quick to voice their opinions about the revealing gown, with the comment section divided between those praising Lara's svelte physique and those condemning how revealing the dress was. "Whoever talk [sic] to you into wearing that dress should be fired. You [sic] too classy for such a tasteless dress," one user wrote. "That dress is screaming I need attention and does not say I feel secure at all. This is not the Lara I fell in love with," wrote another.
Lopez defended his creation following the backlash, telling TMZ that he had collaborated with Lara to create a dress that embodied grace and mature sexuality. "It's important to recognize that public figures often face differing opinions, especially if your last name is Trump ... In Lara's case, this does not faze her in the least," the designer said.
People had mixed feelings about Lara Trump's MAGA Barbie look
Halloween 2023 was swamped with costumed Barbies after the stunning success of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" that summer, and included in that hot pink-clad crowd was Lara Trump. She posted a photo of her, her kids, and the dogs where she was dressed as a "MAGA Barbie" with neon pink leggings and a matching tank, white sneakers, and a baby pink hat emblazoned with the acronym "MAGA" in Barbie font on October 31.
Trump later encouraged her followers to buy the same hat through The Right View in an announcement posted to her X, formerly Twitter, account. She referenced Aqua's hit "Barbie Girl" in the caption, writing, "Be a Trump girl, in a Trump world." And while plenty voiced their interest in the Barbie-inspired merch, others were shocked by the $47 price tag.
"Retailing a cap for $47.00 when the manufacturing cost are less than $1.50. While MAGA supporters claim they can't afford weekly groceries!" One upset user wrote. "$47 DOLLARS??????? You can buy those for about $9 bucks in Midtown Manhattan from a street vendor," commented another.
Not everyone was starry-eyed about this patriotic dress
Lara and Eric Trump made quite the patriotic pair while at a December 2023 Big Dog Ranch Rescue event, but not even their American spirit was enough to keep the mother of two out of the running for the worst Trump family outfit of 2023. While Eric kept things simple with a blue suit and red tie, Lara opted to lean into the patriotic vibe with a red, white, and blue color-blocked dress, complete with a mock cape and matching jewelry.
"THE USA is NOT about selling sex draped in a flag. Or flashy money. Or pseudo "Family" or "Conservative" ideas. GO. AWAY," one particularly peeved user wrote on Lara's Instagram photo taken the night of the event. Other users called the look "phony patriotism," while some were all for the themed outfit.
Whether it's appropriate to wear outfits fashioned to replicate or look similar to the American flag has long been a topic of debate. While some flag experts like Marc Leepson, author of "Flag: An American Biography," have said that these sorts of stylized depictions go against the federal flag code, he also states that it's generally deemed acceptable despite the vague language outlined in the code, per CNBC.
Lara threw her tank in the ring during Ivanka's department store debacle
Not every divisive outfit Lara Trump has worn has been formalwear. In fact, some controversial items have been as casual as a cotton tank top. Amidst the contentious political climate during the early years of Donald Trump's presidency, many department stores and major national retailers made political statements by dropping brands tied to the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump's label and the Trump Home products line.
Lara jumped into the discourse to defend her sister-in-law, posting a cropped, black and white photo of herself from the lips down wearing a black cotton tank top with "We got this. #teamivanka" written in white ink. Ivanka's younger brother's wife kept the rest of her post simple, repeating the hashtag #teamivanka in her caption and tagging her sister-in-law in the photo.
"PS...Nordstrom shares went UP," one user commented under the photo, referencing one of the department stores that severed ties with Ivanka's brand. "Eeeek," wrote another. "You chose the wrong team." Still, plenty of other users asked where they could get their own version of the tank, proving that fashion and all of its controversies are truly in the eye of the beholder.