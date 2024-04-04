Did Billie Eilish Throw Shade At Taylor Swift? Here's What She Really Said

Billie Eilish's March 2024 Billboard interview led many to believe she had bad blood with Taylor Swift. While the "Bad Guy" hitmaker discussed sustainability in the music industry, she pointed out that many artists were generating tons of waste by releasing multiple variants of one album to boost sales and, ultimately, their net worth. Eilish, on the other hand, consistently strives to be environmentally conscious and encourages her team members to follow in her footsteps.

However, she felt that the more popular artists with the power to make a change didn't seem to have a care in the world as they continued to encourage the hyper-consumption Eilish desperately wanted to avoid. "It's so wasteful, and it's irritating to me that we're still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it's all your favorite artists doing that s***," the Grammy-winner quipped. Although she didn't name-drop anyone, fans quickly assumed that the "Happier Than Ever" singer was talking about Swift because she has often found herself in hot water for having multiple versions of her albums.

According to Billboard, the world-conquering pop star's tenth album, "Midnights" came in over 20 variants. The "Cruel Summer" singer also frequently re-releases her own versions of past albums, with Variety reporting that "1989 (Taylor's Version)" had 11 physical copies. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, weren't too happy about Eilish's interview and called her out for her shady comments. However, the outspoken pop star was quick to clarify what she meant.