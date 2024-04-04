How Reba McEntire Got Stuck In A Love Triangle With Narvel Blackstock And Her First Husband

Divorce is rarely if ever a comfortable process — especially if you're stuck in a love triangle like Reba McEntire was. The country icon, who was married twice, tied the knot with her first husband, Charlie Battles, in 1976. "I loved Charlie with all my heart; I wanted to marry him [...] We had a lot of fun," McEntire once told CNN of Battles, who was a decade older than her and already had two children from a previous marriage.

They ultimately remained together for 11 years before splitting in 1987, with McEntire citing "choosing her career over [her] marriage." However, just two years later, McEntire got married again. In 1989, she said "I do" to Narvel Blackstock, a guitarist in her band. In the country star's autobiography, "Reba: My Story," the singer detailed how she didn't even speak to Blackstock the first time they met, in 1980, primarily because she was still married to Battles at the time.

Since McEntire's first marriage went on for the following seven years after she initially met Blackstock, the two men crossed paths and were even friends at one point. "It was a very difficult time for me from a couple of different standpoints," Blackstock said of McEntire and Battles' divorce in "Reba: My Story." He added, "It was awkward because Charlie and I had been buddies," referring to the increasing involvement he had in her life.