Prince Harry Might Not Have Been Entirely Loyal To Chelsy Davy During Their Tumultuous Romance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated on and off from 2004 to 2010 after meeting in South Africa, but their relationship had its share of issues. One of which appears to have been Harry's suspected unfaithfulness. Tales of Harry cheating on Davy were present throughout their relationship, making it more heartbreaking than many realized. In June 2023, as part of his ongoing phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers Limited, Harry reflected on his relationship with Davy, admitting in a statement obtained by the New York Times, "I had been immature, I hadn't really thought about my action, and I had made a stupid decision — and my mistakes were being played out publicly,"

In May 2006, Harry reported that he made out with Catherine Davies, with whom he shared mutual friends. The passionate kiss happened during a night out, where Davies was invited first to a bar before the group moved to one of their homes. In July 2006, she confessed to the Daily Mail that Harry never mentioned Davy during their steamy session, stating, "I don't feel bad about her. He kissed me, I didn't kiss him. I did nothing wrong. I certainly wasn't trying to seduce a 21-year-old." The following year, Davy reportedly dumped Harry after seemingly growing tired of such instances with other women. The pair would reconcile, though it doesn't appear that Harry's playboy ways stopped.