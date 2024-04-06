Inside Amanda Bynes' Relationship With Drake Bell

The relationship between Nickelodeon child stars Amanda Bynes and Drake Bell began when they were just children. Bell initially met Bynes on her popular namesake comedy series. "The Amanda Show" ran from October 1999 to September 2002 and featured Bell as one of the co-stars. This role eventually landed Bell and co-star Josh Peck with their own show called "Drake & Josh."

During an April 2024 appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Bell shared his admiration for Bynes, who'd been on television longer than he had when he joined the cast of "The Amanda Show." "She was so funny, she was so, she was like a rocket ship," Bell explained to host Amanda Hirsch. "She got on set, and she was just, the talent that just oozed from her effortlessly was awe-inspiring."

Like several other stars from the network, such as "All That" and "Kenan & Kel" cast member Kenan Thompson, Bell has not spoken to Bynes in many years. However, it appears the two were once incredibly close. They even had a brief teenage fling that lasted almost two years, one of the first in Bynes' dating history.